Howie Roseman looks like a genius after Eagles’ hot start

After watching the Eagles come out of the gate with an incredible 4-0 start, I keep thinking the same thing:

Howie Roseman nailed this offseason.

Every major move the Eagles’ longtime general manager made leading up to the 2022 season has worked and his marquee additions have been the guiding force to the undefeated first quarter of the season.

A.J. Brown? Superstar.

Haason Reddick? Absolute menace.

Kyzir White? Total steal.

Fletcher Cox? Still got it.

James Bradberry? Almost unfair.

The last time Roseman had an offseason like this, he was named Executive of the Year and the Eagles had a parade down Broad Street.

It’s early. We know that. We’re not planning the next parade route yet. But just when it felt like everyone was starting to doubt Roseman — and not totally without cause — he put on a clinic this offseason.

“Howie did a great job of understanding of bringing in the right type of guys, and they're all also ultra-competitive,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “They're all high football IQ. They're all physical, physical football players, and they all know how to make plays in big moments.

“I think that's at the end of the day why we brought them here, because we had a high value of what they were as a player and what these guys were as people and competitors.”

Remember in late March when some fans were panicking because he wasn’t doing enough? He did enough. And everything he did is making a major difference on the field.

Even his trade with the Saints in April looks like a fleecing. If the season ended today, the Eagles would end up with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft from New Orleans.

Of course, there were a few missteps along the way. No one is perfect. Jaquiski Tartt didn’t work out and the decision to bring back Anthony Harris wasn’t great either. But Roseman moved on and got aggressive, trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It’s too early to tell exactly how this move will pan out as Gardner-Johnson is still adjusting to a new defense and a new position. But at least Roseman took a big swing at a position where the Eagles needed a playmaker.

Perhaps the most important decision Roseman made this offseason was to stick with Jalen Hurts as the Eagles’ quarterback. Were there some wandering eyes for a bit? Maybe. But ultimately, the Eagles made the right choice and have an MVP candidate.

You can argue that through the first quarter of the season, the Eagles’ best players on both sides of the ball are Brown and Reddick, the two centerpieces of the offseason. Brown already has 25 catches for 404 yards and a touchdown. The Titans have to already be regretting that deal.

And even after a slow start, Reddick has 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. He was the Eagles’ Day 1 free agency signing. They brought the Temple product home on a three-year, $45 million contract. There were some questions about scheme fit, but Roseman got Jonathan Gannon a stud for his resurgent defense.

The most underrated addition in the offseason was White, who is here on a 1-year, $3 million deal. White has been a starting linebacker and is second on the team in tackles. He’s already ended the streak of linebacker misses over the last several seasons. On the flip side, bringing back Cox at $14 million for this season seemed like an overpay at the time … but that’s worked too.

And then there was the patience Roseman showed by waiting until May to sign Bradberry, who was cut loose by the Giants. For the second straight season, the Eagles added their CB2 late in the process, but this time they got another upgrade. Bradberry has been playing at a Pro Bowl level.

“He was on our radar early,” Gannon said of Bradberry. “Good job, Howie.’’

Good job, indeed. On all of it.

