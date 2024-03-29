Howie Roseman: James Bradberry didn't play how we expected, he's driven to improve

A year ago, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman signed cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract, with $20 million guaranteed. It did not pan out.

Bradberry had a very disappointing 2023 season, culminating in a benching during the playoff loss to the Buccaneers. But Roseman said the Eagles aren't giving up on Bradberry, who's motivated to prove he's the player the Eagles thought they were getting when they signed him to that contract.

“I think it’s obvious to everyone, including JB, that JB didn’t have the year that he was expecting and that we were expecting,” Roseman said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think, obviously, he understands that and he is driven to show that he is the player that he was in 2022.”

Roseman said he's still optimistic Bradberry will play all three years of his contract.

“He has had some adversity in his career, where he had a bad year and he bounced back from that,” Roseman said. “Obviously, when we signed him, we did it believing that he was going to be a part of this team for those three years. And did it based on the data we had on him and obviously watching him play. And so we had some objective and subjective criteria we were looking at. The year didn’t go, not only how he wanted, but also how we didn’t want. Right now, I think you look at it and he understands that and he’s working hard. But we’re not shying away from the fact that he didn’t have the year that we expected and he expected.”

Realistically, the Eagles probably feel stuck with Bradberry this season because he'd have a higher dead cap hit if they cut him than he has by staying on the roster. But he'll need to be a whole lot better in 2024 if he's going to stay around in 2025.