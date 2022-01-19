Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts earning the right to be Eagles starting QB in 2022

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Things can always change between now and the start of the 2022 regular season, but after listening to the Eagles’ end-of-season press conference, Jalen Hurts is firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback going forward.

General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Hurts’ continued improvement and things he’ll need to work on this offseason, but the third-year quarterback we’ll be the guy.

The duo talked about building around Hurts and putting the signal-caller in a position to win, and that’ll likely include adding another offensive weapon or two, but for now, this offseason won’t be about the Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson sweepstakes.

List

Full 7-round Eagles mock 1.0 as we kick off the 2022 NFL draft season

