Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts earning the right to be Eagles starting QB in 2022
Howie Roseman on @JalenHurts
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 19, 2022
Things can always change between now and the start of the 2022 regular season, but after listening to the Eagles’ end-of-season press conference, Jalen Hurts is firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback going forward.
"We got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop." – Howie Roseman on @JalenHurts
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 19, 2022
General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Hurts’ continued improvement and things he’ll need to work on this offseason, but the third-year quarterback we’ll be the guy.
The duo talked about building around Hurts and putting the signal-caller in a position to win, and that’ll likely include adding another offensive weapon or two, but for now, this offseason won’t be about the Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson sweepstakes.
