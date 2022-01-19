Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts earning the right to be Eagles starting QB in 2022

Things can always change between now and the start of the 2022 regular season, but after listening to the Eagles’ end-of-season press conference, Jalen Hurts is firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback going forward.

"We got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop." – Howie Roseman on @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/GKAwWr5rte — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 19, 2022

General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Hurts’ continued improvement and things he’ll need to work on this offseason, but the third-year quarterback we’ll be the guy.

The duo talked about building around Hurts and putting the signal-caller in a position to win, and that’ll likely include adding another offensive weapon or two, but for now, this offseason won’t be about the Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson sweepstakes.

