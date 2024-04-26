Howie Roseman on A.J. Brown extension: Want to be proactive to keep team together

There were moments during the 2023 season when it looked like wide receiver A.J. Brown was frustrated by what was going on with the Eagles, but they were downplayed by both sides and Thursday made it clear that everyone is on the same page in Philly.

Brown and the Eagles made a splash ahead of the start of the first round by agreeing to a three-year, $96 million contract extension while Brown still had three years left on his current deal. That ties Brown to the Eagles through the 2029 season and comes on the heels of extensions for wide receiver Devonta Smith, guard Landon Dickerson, and left tackle Jordan Mailata in what General Manager Howie Roseman said is a careful plan to make sure the Eagles keep their core together.

"We try to be proactive to try to keep this team together," Roseman said in a press conference. "That starts with [team owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] and his support like we talked about in our pre-draft press conference and just talking about the benefits of trying to keep it together as much as we possibly can. The only way we can possibly do that is by doing deals early. We felt like it was an opportunity to do that here with A.J.. Obviously we've done a bunch of deals with a bunch of our players, and want to add to that and keep this team together as much as we possibly can."

Brown has put up big numbers for the Eagles in his first two seasons with the team and Thursday's move shows the Eagles don't expect him to slow down any time soon. If that's right, they'll likely end up with something of a bargain by the time Brown's extension kicks in.