Howie Roseman finally addresses Jadeveon Clowney hit: 'We're sick to our stomach'

Finally, somebody from the Eagles addressed the Clowney hit.

And, wow, did Angelo Cataldi get Howie Roseman fired up.

In the weeks since the playoff loss to the Seahawks, neither Roseman or Doug Pederson or anybody else in the organization had addressed Jadeveon Clowney's first-quarter cheap shot that ended Carson Wentz's season and essentially ended the Eagles' season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After the game, Doug Pederson said: "No comment. I really didn't see it."

Clowney wasn't penalized or fined for the hit, but he clearly lowered his head into Wentz's helmet, causing Wentz to leave the game with a concussion.

By the time Pederson and Roseman met the media a few days later, the focus was on Doug's coaching staff, Malcolm Jenkins' contract situation and the impending training staff overhaul.

On Wednesday morning, Roseman appeared on the 94 WIP Morning Show, and Cataldi told Howie that Eagles fans can't truly have closure on the season until someone from the Eagles addressed the Clowney hit.

Howie's response:

"We thought that was a foul. We're sick to our stomach about the way our season ended for our team and Carson in particular, but we're not in a position to lose draft picks, dude. I can't do that. I can't do that. So you're going to get me in a situation where I'm going to say something and I'm going to lose draft picks, we're going to lose money, we're going to get fined, I can't do that. That doesn't make sense either. Because it doesn't put us back in time. I don't have that Back to the Future time machine where I can go back in time and change it."

Wentz finally made it to the playoffs healthy in his fourth NFL season, but his postseason debut lasted just three passes.

With Wentz out of the game, Josh McCown made his own NFL postseason debut in his 18th season and did some good things, but the Eagles lost 17-9.

Story continues

Cataldi said he sensed a disconnect between the Eagles and the fan base because nobody from the franchise had condemned the Clowney hit or said it should have been a penalty.

"I'm sick about it," Roseman said. "Doug's sick. Jeffery's sick about it. Our whole organization is sick about it. We're there, we have a home playoff game, eight plays in? Come on. You know that. There's no disconnect. We're sick about it. Should have been a foul. … I have a knot in my stomach talking about it. You're killing my morning."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Howie Roseman finally addresses Jadeveon Clowney hit: 'We're sick to our stomach' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia