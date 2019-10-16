Howie Roseman fails to pull trigger on trade for Jalen Ramsey, who reportedly goes to Rams

The Eagles failed to land one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Instead, Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Rams, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The price to get him was reportedly first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 as well as a fourth-rounder in 2021.

Would you have done that?

Let's make it a poll ... Would you have traded the Eagles' 1st-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a 4th-round pick in 2021 for Jalen Ramsey? — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 15, 2019

That's a lot to give up, but Ramsey really is that good. He's widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and is still just 24 years old. Ramsey was the fifth overall pick in 2016. He's been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two years and was an All-Pro in 2017.

And now Ramsey is out of the AFC and on an NFC contender. So this is bad for the Eagles in two ways.

Ramsey is in the final year of his contract this season and is on a fifth-year option in 2020, so he'll be looking for a big deal soon. But he's worth it.

Back on Sept. 16, Ramsey and his agent requested to be traded from Jacksonville, the team that drafted him, after a sideline blowup with head coach Doug Marrone. Since then, the Eagles had clearly been in the mix.

But Howie Roseman didn't pull the trigger. There are still a couple weeks left until the trade deadline and there are other options, but opportunities to get shutdown corners who are just 24 don't come around often.

Getting Ramsey would have filled an immediate need for the Eagles, who haven't had a true shutdown cornerback in years. They've tried to get by for the last couple years with a hodgepodge group, and they'll have to continue. At least they do have some youth at corner, but they need some of these young players to play better. This news about Ramsey comes just a couple days after we all watched Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones get toasted against the Vikings.

The Eagles might get Jalen Mills and perhaps Ronald Darby back this week and that will help, but they won't help nearly as much as Ramsey would have.

Ramsey could have been the first Eagles cornerback to make a Pro Bowl since Asante Samuel back in 2010. Yeah, it's been a long time.

Ramsey certainly has a loud personality and isn't afraid to speak his mind. That is always part of what the Eagles look at when they inquire about potentially adding a player. Perhaps that played a role in not getting him.

Since entering the league in 2016, Ramsey has nine interceptions and 45 pass breakups. During that span, Rodney McLeod has the Eagles' lead in INTs with seven and Mills leads the Eagles in pass breakups with 30. So Ramsey would have immediately helped at a position where the Eagles desperately need help. Oh well.

