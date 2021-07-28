Tight end Zach Ertz reported to Eagles training camp on Tuesday and General Manager Howie Roseman said on Wednesday that he doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.

Ertz’s future with the team became a subject of speculation at the end of the 2020 season when Ertz said that he didn’t know what would happen this offseason. There was a report that a trade was close in March, but nothing happened and no other whispers of a move had anything more behind them.

Roseman was spotted having a long conversation with Ertz on the practice field Wednesday and he told reporters at a press conference that the team has a “tremendous opinion” of the veteran tight end. Roseman also said that he expects Ertz will be on the roster come the start of the regular season.

Ertz was one of many Eagles players to have a down 2020 season. He missed five games with injury and caught 36 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in the 11 appearances he did make.

Howie Roseman expects Zach Ertz will be on Eagles roster Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk