Howie Roseman on Eagles trade with Saints, Jalen Hurts having a long career in Philadelphia

Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media one last time before draft night and the focus was squarely on the two first-round picks and the reasoning behind swapping picks with the Saints.

When Philadelphia traded one of their three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Saints, the assumption was that general manager Howie Roseman was amassing more capital in 2023 to go after a quarterback if Jalen Hurts struggles to repeat his 2021 playoff run.

Asked Wednesday during the Eagles’ pre-draft press conference about such a scenario, Roseman again affirmed his support for Jalen Hurts.

Roseman on Saints trade

The Eagles’ general manager made the trade scenario involving New Orleans with 2023 in mind and creating flexibility for multiple years to come.

The Eagles' general manager made the trade scenario involving New Orleans with 2023 in mind and creating flexibility for multiple years to come.

The move leaves Philadelphia short-handed in the first round, but 2023 offers several big named options at multiple positions that the Eagles could key on.

Roseman on Hurts

Hurts again committed himself to Hurts for at least the 2023 season, stating this about the third-year quarterback.

“We’re excited about Jalen Hurts. We want him to have a long career in Philly.”

This trade with the Saints, Roseman claims, was about overall flexibility, and not having an out in case Hurts isn’t the answer.

Howie Roseman on Jalen Reagor

It was Roseman who added Reagor to the conversation, stating that the third-year wide receiver’s book isn’t completely written when answering a question about previous draft day mistakes.

Roseman on the linebacker position

Roseman admitted that this was a solid group of linebackers in the 2022 class, but gave no indication that Philadelphia could potentially have interest in adding a player early on.

Howie Roseman on the linebacker position pic.twitter.com/eyz3W5lWfc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 20, 2022

