Howie Roseman: Eagles filled needs in free agency so we can draft for talent, not need

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman views free agency as the time to address team needs, and the draft as the time to add the most talented players regardless of whether they play a position of need.

Roseman said the Eagles tried to sign the players they thought they needed in free agency — including running back Saquon Barkley, pass rusher Bryce Huff, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, guard Matt Hennessy and inside linebackers Zack Baun and Devin White — so that the draft can be about acquiring talent.

"What we try to do to the best of our abilities is go into the draft trying to fill as many needs as we possibly can through free agency, so we can be open to the best players in the draft," Roseman said.

That's been the Eagles' longstanding approach, and it's been quite successful during Roseman's tenure in Philadelphia. The players the Eagles draft next week will be the players they think have the best chance at long-term success, even if they're not intended to start as rookies.