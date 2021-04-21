Howie Roseman: We’re constantly striving to draft better

The Eagles won the franchise’s first Super Bowl title to end the 2017 season. Things have unraveled since, with the team bottoming out with a 4-11-1 campaign in 2020.

Although it cost coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz their jobs in Philadelphia, General Manager Howie Roseman remains.

The Eagles are where they are, in rebuild mode and still trying to figure out if they have a franchise quarterback, because of draft mistakes the past five seasons. With 11 choices next week, the Eagles need to have a successful draft to turn things around sooner than later.

“It hasn’t always been perfect — the draft is an inexact science,” Roseman said Wednesday, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “When you look at hit rates throughout the draft, where you’re picking — whether it’s in the first round or going down less — and you’re looking at the rest of the league, it’s an inexact science. We’re constantly striving to do better.”

The Eagles already traded back in the first round, dropping from six to 12, but the team now owns four choices in the first two rounds of the 2022 draft. They could end up with three first-round choices in 2022 if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ snaps or 70 percent and the Colts make the playoffs.

But the Eagles have to do better than in recent drafts or all those picks won’t matter.

“This process, this year — with the coaches, with the scouts — has really allowed us to sit down and talk about a lot of these things and figure out the best way to utilize the 11 picks in this draft,” Roseman said. “Obviously, even looking forward to next year, and already having four picks in the first two rounds. That’s exciting, and we’re really excited about the opportunity to add to this football team next week.”

