Howie Roseman: Alshon Jeffery is “the elephant in the room” for the Eagles

There hasn’t been much talk about Alshon Jeffery in Philadelphia this offseason, but Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman broached the subject today.

On a conference call with reporters, Roseman acknowledged that there are questions about Jeffery’s future in Philadelphia, but he said that until Jeffery is healthy enough to pass a physical, those questions don’t have many answers.

“Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon,” Roseman said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “He’s got to get healthy.”

A report last month said Jeffery would welcome a change of scenery, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going anywhere. He’s 30 years old and coming off Lisfranc surgery, which means he’s likely months away from being able to practice or play.

Then there’s the issue of his $15.4 million cap hit this year, which is something the Eagles would surely prefer to get off their books. But he’s due $11.5 million guaranteed this year, so it seems unlikely that any other team would be eager to trade for him.

Given that contract, a change of scenery seems unlikely, and the Eagles will just have to hope Jeffery can get healthy and play better this year than he did last year, when he averaged a career-low 11.4 yards per catch.

