Howell football: What to know about 2023 Highlanders

HOWELL — Howell went into the 2022 football season hoping to match a program record by winning at least one state playoff game three years in a row.

That feat was accomplished by the Highlanders’ teams from 2008-10 and was on the table after Howell won opening-round thrillers at Hartland in 2020 and 2021.

But Howell never got that chance, going 4-5 to miss the 32-team playoff field as the 35th-ranked Division 1 team.

Returning to the postseason party is priority No. 1 for Howell entering the 2023 season.

“We’re expecting to make the playoffs and continue our season as far as possible,” said senior Levi Curtin, who started at running back in a second-round loss to Grand Blanc two years ago. “We’re really expecting the playoffs.”

Howell has the ingredients to make a push for the playoffs, but a tough nonleague opener and a competitive KLAA West offer no guarantees.

Following are observations about the Highlanders heading into 2023:

Howell hopes to be better conditioned to excel in the fourth quarter of close football games in 2023.

Flip the close ones

Second-half collapses in three key games prevented Howell from making the postseason last year.

The Highlanders trailed 14-13 at halftime against Canton before getting outscored 20-12 in the second half, were tied 7-7 with Hartland before being outscored 32-6 in the second half and were tied 14-14 with Novi before being outscored 17-7 after halftime.

“We’re hungry for this season,” Curtin said. “We’ve been looking at those little things, conditioning ourselves so we’re ready in the fourth quarter, just staying hungry because of those moments last season.”

Justin Jones goes into the 2023 football season as Howell's starting quarterback after sharing the position with two other players last season.

Experience at quarterback

Justin Jones received invaluable experience as a sophomore last season with three starts at quarterback, a midseason stretch that included the M-59 rivalry game with Hartland.

After sharing time behind center last year, the job belongs to Jones this season.

“Any coach will tell you, a year of experience at quarterback is unlike any other position,” Howell coach Brian Lewis said. “Quarterback is unique, because there are only so many reps to go around throughout the year. You can go into 7-on-7s, but it doesn’t replicate having the pads on playing quarterback. Having those reps last year, going through the offseason this year, he’s very comfortable with what we’re doing.”

And what the Highlanders will be doing, as usual, is attempting to establish a power-running game. Jones ran for more yards (260) than he threw for (218) last season.

“Smash mouth, that’s what we want to be about,” Lewis said. “We’re not going to make any bones about that. We’ve got to be able to run the football.”

Levi Curtin (10) is returning to running back after playing quarterback last season for Howell.

Levi Curtin is a throwback

Curtin is the perfect player for what Howell wants to establish, playing a physical brand of football on both sides of the ball.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior is moving back to running back this year and playing linebacker full-time now that he’s not in the quarterback rotation.

When last we saw Curtin, he was running for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a season-ending victory over Westland John Glenn. He ran the ball 28 times on Howell’s 39 plays from scrimmage against Brighton.

“By his choice, he wants to be on the field all the time,” Lewis said. “He’s one of those old-school guys. If you take him out for a play, he’s itching to get back in. The guy wants to play every play and he loves playing the game. You can see him having joy when he’s playing.”

Road trip

Howell will be traveling to the west side of the state for the first time since playing at Caledonia in 2017 to play its opener Thursday night at Hudsonville.

“It’s definitely a different experience,” senior linebacker Ethan Keider said. “I know we’ve got some guys from last year who are going to show up for the game. We’ve got a lot of support. We’ve got big energy going into the game. Everybody’s hyping it up. We’re real happy to go there, be in a different environment and really play hard.”

KLAA teams had been locked into division crossover games since 2018, but have been freed up to schedule opponents from outside the league.

“A lot of our guys haven’t been out to the Grand Rapids area, living in Howell,” Lewis said.

Really? Even with Grand Rapids just a 90-minute trip down I-96?

“You’d be surprised,” he said.

2023 HOWELL SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 — at Hudsonville

Aug. 31 — Canton

Sept. 8 — Salem

Sept. 15 — at Plymouth

Sept. 22 — Northville

Sept. 29 — at Hartland

Oct. 6 — Novi

Oct. 13 — at Brighton

Oct. 20 — at KLAA crossover

