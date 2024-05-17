Howe on Wilson, Gordon and summer transfer plans

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been talking to the media before Sunday's final Premier League game of the season at Brentford.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Howe expects Callum Wilson to be available for the Magpies following injury. "We anticipate he will be fit," said Howe.

Winger Anthony Gordon is a doubt for the match against the Bees, following a knock he sustained at Manchester United on Wednesday: "We'll see how he is today. I'm not 100% sure."

With Newcastle three points below sixth-placed Chelsea going into the final day, Howe said the importance of winning at Brentford is not lost on his side: "We have to do everything we can to do our part. What we don't want to do is for the other teams to make a mistake and we're not there to capitalise on it."

While the Magpies are planning for the summer transfer window, with Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo linked with the club, Howe said nothing is set in stone for Newcastle: "We've been finalising the plan. There's a lot of uncertainty over transfers in general, with prices and how much activity there will be. For us, there's a lot that could happen but it's one of those things we'll have to see how it unfolds."