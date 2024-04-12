Howe on Willock injury, Hall 'concern' and Spurs
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham.
Here are the key headlines from the Newcastle boss:
Midfielder Joe Willock is unavailable because of a "problematic" Achilles injury. Howe said: "We need to make sure the long-term prognosis for him is positive so he may need some rest."
Left-back Lewis Hall "is a slight concern" after not training this week and right-back Tino Livramento has returned to training but is yet to join up with the team.
On Joelinton signing a new long-term deal: "It is amazing news for all of us. We are glad he sees his future here. He has a brilliant bond with the supporters as well. Hopefully that is a big lift for everyone."
He said the deal "gives an insight into the next couple of years" of the midfielder's career and how he will play a part in the club's plans.
On last weekend's win over Fulham: "It wasn't a great performance, but we were dogged and determined. It was a big step forward by not playing too well but finding a way to score and win the game. We haven't been able to do that enough this season."
He said he admires opponents Tottenham "tactically and physically" and added that "they have played very well this year".
Reflecting on last season's 6-1 thrashing of Spurs at home: "I have had it rarely in my career where at every chance you score. We were confident, had good rhythm and our finishing that day was lethal. We are always trying to work towards that and build connections to make a performance like that."
He hopes to see the return of three or four players to the matchday squad "in the not-too-distant future" but did not name who those players are likely to be.