Howe on injuries as Wilson returns
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:
Lewis Miley has been ruled out for the remainder of the season "to protect him long-term" from a back injury.
Howe said Joe Willock needs time to "strengthen the area around his Achilles" and will also return next season.
The Magpies are unlikely to recover any injured players in time for Wednesday's game but "hope to have one or two back" before the end of the season.
Striker Callum Wilson "has trained really well" and "has come back looking really good." Howe added: "We anticipate he will be able to hit the ground running and make an impact for us."
He said "the lads are feeling good about themselves" after being given a few days rest.
On not playing since the Tottenham win on 13 April: "We have tried to use the time productively as we do not want to lose our rhythm."
He said they "can not underestimate" Crystal Palace and they will have to be at their best level to beat them.
More from Howe on Palace: "They have had two very good performances and that has been coming for them. Credit to the new manager who has come in and played a new system that has got the best out of the players they have."
He confirmed the club have not heard whether Sandro Tonali will still be eligible to return to the matchday squad in August, or if his ban will be extended.