Howe gives injury updates before 'massive' game at Man Utd

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game at Manchester United (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from the Newcastle United boss:

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have not been in training, so they will be assessed on Tuesday should they return. On Isak, Howe said: "He wasn’t feeling 100% and we knew on Friday that he was slightly under the weather."

On whether Joelinton, who returned from injury against Brighton, will play a key role: "His was a serious injury and required an operation, so I need to ensure he is the Joelinton we know and not someone who is trying to find his rhythm with two games to go. That would be foolish of me."

He said Wednesday's game against Manchester United "is massive for both clubs", but added that his side are "desperate" to qualify for Europe.

Qualification "in whatever form is a driving force" for them now because they "need to be there as a football club".

On the Magpies' and Manchester United's injury woes this season: "It is at the end of a long season for both clubs, but we back all of our squad. We have had injuries all season but the players have stood up."

He said "the mix of quality on the bench is better" now that players are returning from injury, but they remain "limited on numbers".

On Manchester United and what he expects from the game: "It will be tough - when you look at their record at home, they have been competitive. You never underestimate the challenge of going to Old Trafford."