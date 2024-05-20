Howard wins twice in region playoffs, advances to Class B state baseball tourney

May 20—CANOVA, S.D. — Howard High School baseball won a pair of Region 2B games on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Class B state baseball tournament, sending the Tigers back to the final eight-team bracket for the first time since 2021.

In the opening game, the Tigers defeated Hamlin Area 15-0 in three innings in Canova. In the second round, Howard defeated Sioux Valley 6-2 to assure itself a spot in the eight-team state tournament.

In both games, the big inning helped Howard's hopes. In the opening game, Howard invoked the 15-run rule after three innings with a nine-run second inning and a six-run frame in the third. Howard had seven extra-base hits, including a home run from Kolt Koepsell, two doubles from Karsyn Feldhaus and a triple from Jackson Remmers. Feldhaus had three hits and two RBIs and Remmers had two, driving in four runs. Kade Shumaker had three hits as part of a 14-hit game for the Tigers. Nolan Mentele won the game on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs, while striking out six in three innings.

The second game victory over Sioux Valley was powered by five runs in the first inning to stake the Tigers to an early lead. Weston Remmers had a three-run home run early, while Luke Koepsell had three hits and three RBIs, while Jackson Remmers finished with two hits. Luke Koepsell was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete seven-inning effort with seven hits and two runs allowed, while striking out 12 and yielding one walk.

Two teams from each region advance to the Class B state tournament, which will be held May 31 and June 1 at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. Howard (9-1) will be seeded into the state tournament and learn its opponent once the region playoffs are completed.