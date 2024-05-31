Howard Wilkinson Named in New Year Honours List

Legendary manager appointed an OBE for services to football and charity

Legendary Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson has been named in the 2024 New Year Honours List, alongside a host of sporting stars, including former Leeds Rhinos players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield.

Wilkinson, who celebrated his 80th birthday last month, has been appointed an OBE for his services to football and charity, including his current work as chairman of the League Managers Association.

The last English manager to win the top flight, Wilkinson joined Leeds in October 1988 from Sheffield Wednesday, going on to revolutionise the club from top to bottom, over the course of the following eight years.

Picture of Howard Wilkinson holding the First Division trophy

Wilkinson led the Whites to promotion in his first full season in charge, topping the 1989/90 Second Division (now Championship), before watching his side be crowned 1991/92 First Division (now Premier League) champions.

Leeds would follow this up by lifting the 1992 Charity Shield, playing in the Champions League and reaching the 1995/96 League Cup Final.

During his time at the club, Wilkinson was also instrumental in the opening of The Grange, Leeds United's first Academy and Training facility at Thorp Arch, which has remained our base ever since, and produced some of England's best footballing stars.

Picture of Howard Wilkinson talking to Gareth Southgate

Having departed the club in 1996, Wilkinson would apply the same blueprint for Thorp Arch in his next role as the FA's Technical Director, kickstarting their National Football Centre project, St George's Park.

Wilkinson's management career would also take in two stints as England's caretaker manager, and spells in charge of England's U21s, Sunderland and Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Most recently, Wilkinson has been kept busy as chairman of League Managers Association, a role he has upheld since 2007.