How Howard Wilkinson created the pathway for this England team

Whatever happens in Germany over the next month, one thing is for sure: Gareth Southgate is heading there with the most technically gifted squad in English football history. To watch Phil Foden spraying 40-yard passes and control a returned ball on the instep with immediate clarity, or to see Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze and the rest caressing a football with such ease and dexterity is to make those of us of an older generation shake our heads in astonishment.

This is the kind of thing we used to watch Brazilians do and assume it was an expression of a different DNA. Sure, there were individuals before, such as Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney, who were equally dexterous. But we never thought so many English players could be that comfortable with a ball as this lot.

And the reason they are is not mere chance, the lucky accumulation of generational talent. It is the culmination of a scheme put into place 25 years ago by a man who has a legitimate claim to be reckoned the most farsighted administrator in English football history.

“Aye, well that’s what the plan was set up for,” says Howard Wilkinson, speaking to Telegraph Sport from a holiday in Majorca, when reminded of the technical excellence of the current England squad. “It’s about getting individuals to do what they do best and getting better at it. There’s still a political philosophy which says: we need more doctors, so let’s go into school and make everyone doctors. That doesn’t work. The way to do it is to build more and better facilities, develop more and better teachers and help those who want to do it, do it better. It’s not bloody rocket science.”

If the gruff, belligerent Yorkshireman seems an unlikely football revolutionary, that is precisely what he was. Indeed, as Southgate heads to Gelsenkirchen, he will be more than aware of the debt he owes Wilkinson’s legacy. In January 1997, five years after becoming the last Englishman to manage a team to the top-flight championship when he secured the title with Leeds United, Wilkinson was appointed the FA’s Technical Director. His ambition was to match the systems already instituted in France, Spain, the Netherlands, indeed across much of Europe. But what he found was chaos: no plan, no system, no coordination. Across the country, club academies all had different approaches. There was no pooling of ideas, no way in which best practice could quickly and easily be shared.

“From my first day as manager at Notts County, I hated the term apprentice,” he recalls. “Football is not a car factory. Players are learning to be successful in an area of activity where they are going to have to think for themselves, not be told what to do. They have to learn to cope with circumstances. To do that, you have to educate them, encourage them to do what they do best.”

In 1997, he produced the Charter for Quality. It was a blueprint for academies, suggesting ways in which skills and technique could be enhanced.

“Players have to be developed in the right way,” he says. “Initially, for the youngest, it is not about winning. It is about enjoying the game and that way becoming better. Just like at school, where the sooner you start to read the sooner you progress, so the sooner you fall in love with the ball the better.”

There was, though, a significant drawback in implementing his plan. The FA was not exactly a fine example of how to do it. The organisation was all over the place. Different age groups trained in different places, under different coaches with different ideas of the game. A new manager would come in at the top with the opposite approach to his predecessor and insist things were done his way. The central training centre at Lilleshall redefined the term archaic, described by one visiting coach as like being sent to a prison camp. In his characteristically blunt manner, Wilkinson informed his bosses that everything had to change. And fast.

“It was not all honey and roses, by any means,” he says of his time at the organisation. “One FA councillor told a newspaper that if he walked down Lancaster Gate and saw Howard Wilkinson hanging from a lamppost he’d be happy. Some of them were so crass, bigoted and close-minded.”

Not least when he appointed a woman – and a black woman at that – to be the FA’s first director of women’s football. How Hope Powell proved them wrong.

There were, however, sufficient forward thinkers in the organisation to back his next big idea. In order to get his processes properly embedded, Wilkinson believed English football needed a centre, a heart, a place where its inherent purpose could be best demonstrated. Like Clairefontaine in France, or La Masia in Barcelona, it would bring together all age groups in a facility where they could be coached in a similar, progressive manner. More importantly it would be a melting pot for ideas. So it was that in 2000, he persuaded the FA to purchase 330 acres of Staffordshire countryside. He had architects draw up plans for a place rich in the finest, most modern sports science resources.

Thanks to budgetary overruns on rebuilding Wembley, it took another 12 years for St George’s Park to open. By which time Wilkinson was long gone from the FA and a certain Gareth Southgate had succeeded him as Technical Director. But what he envisaged was finally in place. Here the directors of club academies would come to meet three times a year to exchange ideas, here coaches could be trained, here the England age group teams could learn how to win trophies.

And the bunch preparing for the Euros on St George’s plush pitches are the first generation whose entire footballing journey has been undertaken under the schemes Wilkinson introduced in club academies, who have trained from the start at St George’s Park, learning the England way.

“I do enjoy watching this team,” says the man who initiated it all. “We have to make sure we are educating our players. To do that, it’s important that coaches are educated, that there’s a learning plan, that we play our way and that our way is staged. You see that with Gareth: everybody is reading from the same book. That’s what I wanted. Really, it’s the only way to do it.”

It is the last thing he would expect or demand, but should England succeed in Germany it is to be hoped that someone, somewhere will give due thanks to Howard Wilkinson for starting the process that made it all possible. He deserves that.

