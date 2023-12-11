Howard Webb told speed up Var decisions as fans' frustrations grow

Virgil van Dijk (left) fouls Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard but the 'penalty' was overturned after a Var review - Reuters/Hannah McKay

There is fresh fan unrest over the use of Video Assistant Referees in the Premier League amid mounting calls for Howard Webb to order a crackdown on slow reviews.

A slew of lengthy Var checks has cranked up the pressure on Webb, the head of Professional Game Match Officials Ltd, to stop those attending matches being kept in the dark for minutes on end.

Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace that sent them top of the table included one pitch-side review by referee Andy Madley, who watched 24 replays before ruling there had been a foul in the build-up to him awarding a first-half penalty to the home side.

It followed the 10 replays watched by Chris Kavanagh before he awarded Manchester United a spot-kick for a foul by Enzo Fernandez on Anthony during their win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

A survey carried out this summer by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) found that 92 per cent of respondents were frustrated by the time taken to review decisions, which was compounded by match-going fans being unable to watch or listen in on the discussions between referees and Vars.

Webb has not done enough to address their concerns, according to the chair of the FSA, Malcolm Clarke.

“We want the decisions to be right but are not convinced it needs to take as long as it sometimes does,” he told Telegraph Sport.

“If Howard can sort this out, it will be a good Christmas present for fans. Fans also have concerns about clarity of decisions. Eighty per cent said they would like to hear the discussion between the on-field and Var refs – at least that would make the delay much more interesting.”

Match officials are under orders from Webb to prioritise accuracy over speed, a directive that was reiterated following September’s Liverpool offside fiasco, which saw Luis Diaz’s goal at Tottenham Hotspur wrongly disallowed.

There have also been some suggestions Saturday’s Palace-Liverpool review took longer than necessary after Madley was shown a poor angle of Will Hughes’ challenge on Wataru Endo, which cast doubt on whether it was a foul.

