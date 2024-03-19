Howard vs. Wagner: Predictions, picks and odds for March Madness First Four game

Wagner guard Javier Ezquerra during Northeast Conference men's basketball championship game March 12 in North Andover, Mass. Wagner will play Howard in a First Four Round game on Tuesday.

It's time for the big dance to tip-off.

The Wagner Seahawks will take on the Howard Bison in the opening First Four matchup of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Tuesday night.

The game will decide the No. 16 seed in the West Region of the bracket and the winner will face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round on Thursday.

Wagner emerged as champions of the Northeast Conference finishing the conference tournament with a 54-47 win over Merrimack. Howard reign as the champions of the MEAC after defeating Delaware State.

Here's everything you need to know about Wagner's date with Howard in the March Madness First Four round, including predictions, odds and how to watch.

Wagner vs. Howard predictions

USA TODAY Sportsbookwire Nathan Beighle: Howard 64-59 Wagner

"Wagner struggled during the regular season yet picked up steam during its conference tournament. Expect battling an unfamiliar foe to bring back those struggles and avoid taking the underdog here."

FOX Sports: Howard 66-62 Wagner

Fox Sports' model, which is based off of betting statistics, implies that the Bison will edge out the Seahawks by four.

ESPN: Howard

The Worldwide Leader's Matchup Predictor gives the Bison a 54.8% chance of winning.

Wagner vs. Howard: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Howard is the favorite to defeat Wagner in Tuesday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Howard (-3.5)

Moneyline: Howard (-165); Wagner (+135)

Over/under: 127.5

How to watch Wagner vs. Howard: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Tuesday, March 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Cable TV: TruTV

