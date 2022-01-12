Howard Stern Hits No-Vax Djokovic With A Blunt Request

Howard Stern served up a blistering commentary on Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, slamming the Serbian tennis star as “selfish,” a “douchebag” and a “f**knut” for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The joker, I call him the joker, what a fucking asshole,” the radio host said on his Sirius XM show. “They should throw him right the fuck out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye.”

Djokovic, the men’s world No. 1, is currently embroiled in controversy in Australia, where authorities are debating his entry into the country for the Open tournament — despite his unvaccinated status.

Stern, who’s previously gone after unvaccinated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said Djokovic clearly “doesn’t care about anyone else” and urged him to “stay away from other people” if he won’t get inoculated.

Saying “getting vaccinated is a private decision” is “like saying smoking is a private decision,” said Stern. “Well, that’s true. But don’t smoke in my face, fucknut. What a dummy. Just a big dumb tennis player.”

Howard Stern goes off on “f**knut” Novak Djokovic: “Throw him right the f**k out of tennis.” pic.twitter.com/9VbE9Zw0Be — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

