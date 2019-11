Howard scores 38 to lift Marquette past Loyola (Md.) 88-53

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Markus Howard had 38 points as Marquette routed Loyola (Md.) 88-53 on Tuesday night.

Howard hit 7 of 10 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Koby McEwen had 11 points for Marquette (1-0). Sacar Anim added 11 points.

Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for the Greyhounds (0-1). Isaiah Hart added 13 points.

Marquette faces Purdue at home next Wednesday. Loyola (Md.) plays Chicago State on the road on Saturday.

