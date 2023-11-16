Howard Schnellenberger's influence looms in Louisville-Miami game. What Jeff Brohm learned

Howard Schnellenberger was, among many things, a program builder.

The late football coach, who received the Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award in January 2021 and passed away two months later, laid the foundation for Miami football to become a national brand. He then left for Louisville, where he helped his hometown university’s football program reach new heights. Schnellenberger compiled a 95-72-2 record at the schools, which are set to play for the inaugural Howard Schnellenberger Trophy at noon Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“I just think anyone that knows him or played for him has learned a lot from basically how to not back away from big games, how to rise to the occasion, how to get the most out of your players in your team,” said Louisville coach Jeff Brohm, who played for Schnellenberger in the 1990s. “There's a lot of people on both sides of these two teams that'll have a lot of connections to coach, and I'm sure take a lot of things from him. Definitely, I'm one of them.”

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm, left, learned much from former coach Howard Schnellenberger.

Brohm has taken what he learned from his former coach and replicated that type of program-building success in Year 1 of his tenure at his alma mater. This year’s 6-0 start and current nine-win season is the first since Lamar Jackson’s Heisman-winning season in 2016. And, Brohm is hoping for more history. After being picked to finish eighth in the conference during the preseason, the Cardinals are a win from their first ACC championship game. Getting to the game will require another historic achievement as U of L looks for its first win at Miami.

“The fact that we haven't won in Miami was new to me, so it'd be great to find a way to go down to Miami and win a football game,” Brohm said. “There's a lot of challenges (to) that. I just think our team needs to understand that and realize that if you just work hard, continue to improve, take care of business and find ways to win, then good things happen at the end. ... To beat a really, in my opinion, good Miami team on their home field would be a great accomplishment for our football team.”

Brohm is no stranger to making history. Last year, he helped Purdue make the Big Ten championship game for the first time. As a young Louisville quarterback, he was a backup to Browning Nagle, who won Offensive MVP honors with 451 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 34-7 Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama in 1991. It stands as the only time Louisville has beaten the Crimson Tide in four meetings as U of L recorded its first 10-win season with a 10-1-1 mark.

When Alabama coach Gene Stallings was asked why the Cardinals’ passing attack was so successful, he told reporters, “You’ll have to ask Howard that, but it looked to me like they were throwing and catching whatever and whenever they wanted. Our defense wasn’t coordinated like it usually is.”

Our thoughts are with the family of Howard Schnellenberger.



The impact he had as a coach at Louisville & on the game of football is immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/cutdU7nwKa — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) March 27, 2021

Two seasons before that, Schnellenberger led Louisville to an 8-3 season in 1988, which was the program’s first winning record in 16 years. Louisville ended the season in the top 25 rankings twice during Schnellenberger’s 10-year tenure. He’s the second-longest-tenured coach (1984-94) and has the program’s 10th-best winning percentage of 49.1% (54-56-2).

Before going home to Louisville, Schnellenberger spent five years at Miami (1979-1983). He helped the Hurricanes win their first national championship during the 1983 season and recruited quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who won Miami’s first Heisman in 1986.

Without him, there is no Miami Football.



Howard Schnellenberger leaves behind a legacy more impactful than he’ll ever know.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7lwHhUGSnx — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) March 27, 2021

In 1980, Schnellenberger led Miami to a 9-3 season, which included a 20-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Peach Bowl. According to Miami’s media guide, that year was considered a turning point for the program, which has since won four more national titles and had another Heisman winner in quarterback Gino Torretta (1992).

“He took some programs that nobody thought much of, and like when he was at Miami, I don't think Miami was winning very much,” U of L defensive coordinator Ron English said. "He kind of built that, came here, helped Louisville. I kind of look at us like that. We're still not the biggest brand in this league, or even the country as it pertains to college football, but, in our minds, we are.

“We are going to play with anybody, and we're going to work as hard as anybody in these offices. We're going to compete when we get out there. We still feel like we're helping Louisville become bigger.”

A Hall of Famer: 5 of Howard Schnellenberger's most memorable moments at UK and U of L football

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football: Jeff Brohm takeaways from Howard Schnellenberger