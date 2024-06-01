Howard powers past MVPCS to clinch berth in Class B baseball title game

Jun. 1—SIOUX FALLS — A big offensive day for the Howard High School baseball team sent them to the Class B state championship game on Saturday night on the strength of a 6-3 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney in a state semifinal game at Ronken Field.

The third-seeded Tigers (11-1) will face top-seeded Dell Rapids (27-2) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night in Howard's first trip to the championship in team history.

Howard, which has only 10 players on its roster, had 13 hits and benefitted from five errors from the seventh-seeded Padres on Saturday afternoon, scoring four runs in the third inning to rally from an early 2-1 hole.

Jackson Remmers put the Tigers back in front in the bottom of the third inning, with a pulled two-run blast to the right field corner, clearing the 310-foot fence for a 3-2 Howard lead. Three batters later, Weston Remmers singled to right field to score Luke Koepsell from second base. Two batters later, Weston Remmers scored when MVPCS threw away the ball trying to stop a first-and-third steal play at home, swelling the lead to 5-2. Jackson Remmers added an RBI single to push the lead to 6-2.

Howard opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a Kolt Koepsell RBI single to right field, scoring Karstyn Feldhaus while Jackson Remmers was thrown out trying to score from first base at home plate.

Zach Baker put the Padres in front in the second inning with a two-RBI double to center field, scoring Camden Stahl and Keagan Hill. Later, Zach Baker had an RBI single in the sixth inning to get the Padres to within 6-3.

In a key part of the game leading 6-2, Mentele got out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning, getting a bouncing ball to second baseman Karsyn Feldhaus, who stepped on the bag and fired to first for an inning-ending double play.

Mentele started for Howard and was strong on the hill, throwing 6 2/3 innings with six hits and three runs allowed, striking out three. He hit the pitch limit in the seventh and Colby Claussen earned the final out of the game on a groundout, picking up the save. Claussen, Jackson Remmers, Mentele and Kade Shumaker each had two hits, while Remmers drove in three runs.

MVPCS starter Isaiah Olson took the loss, allowing 12 hits and six runs (four earned) in five innings of work, while striking out six. Tyce Feistner threw a scoreless sixth inning in relief. MVPCS finishes the season at 8-7.