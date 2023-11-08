Howard, Parkston to clash for Class 9AA football championship

Nov. 7—VERMILLION — Trojans and Tigers don't share a lot in common, but when the Parkston and Howard football programs look at one another, the similarities are plentiful.

Those likenesses will be on full display to cap Day 1 of the 2023 South Dakota state football championships, as top-seeded Parkston (11-0) and third-seeded Howard (10-1) collide under the lights at the DakotaDome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

For the Trojans, it would represent getting over the final hurdle in capturing the program's first nine-man football title and second football championship overall. For the Tigers, a milestone fifth state championship is within reach.

The paths are eerily similar, winning Class 11B championships 10 years apart — Howard in 2004, Parkston in 2014 — before entering the nine-man ranks a few seasons later. Over the past 15 seasons, Howard has established itself as one of the preeminent nine-man programs under head coach Pat Ruml, who is making his sixth championship appearance in his 16th season at the helm of the Tigers' program. Parkston will play in a second-consecutive title game run under fifth-year coach Matt Grave on Thursday.

Both programs also share an identity, priding themselves in controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides to set up a punishing ground attack on offense and fast-flowing, stingy defense. This season, Parkston boasts the No. 1 scoring offense (43.8 points per game) and scoring defense (2.1 points allowed per game) in Class 9AA. Meanwhile, Howard ranks third (40.1) and fourth (10.6) in those respective categories.

"They do a lot of things we do, and we do a lot of things they do," Ruml said plainly. "We know it's going to be a tough battle down there."

Parkston has been focused on its goal of finally winning the Class 9AA state championship from the start, and has had zero letups through the process. The Trojans opened the year with consecutive wins over Class 9AA playoff teams No. 12 Kimball/White Lake (60-14), No. 2 Platte-Geddes (46-0) and No. 9 Hanson (16-6). The wins piled on from there, as Parkston outscored its opponents 280-0 in the final four games of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs.

In the semifinals against Hamlin, the Trojans surrendered points for the first time since Sept. 8 on an opening-drive field goal, then controlled the game from there, winning 26-3 to return to Vermillion.

"When the expectations for you are to get there, it's a little more difficult than just getting there the first time. But the seniors have done a great job on and off the field," Grave said.

Defensively, Parkston has been dominant, holding opponents below 100 yards of offense per game. Just two teams have scored touchdowns against the Trojans. Junior lineman Will Jodozi fronts the group with 67 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss on the season. From the linebacker position, senior Brayden Jervik has 51 tackles and two interceptions, including an interception return touchdown. Junior lineman Maddux Brissette has 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and nine TFLs.

Offensively, the Trojans average 290.4 yards per game. Luke Bormann leads the way with 82 carries for 1,059 yards, Jervik has 670 yards on 79 carries, and Kolter Kramer has 531 yards on 40 carries.

"You can't just keep on one guy at a time," Jervik said. "We can move guys around. It's not like we can play one position or two. We move everyone around. And everyone's a weapon."

Howard, which opened the campaign as the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the South Dakota Prep Media poll, started with a commanding 26-0 shutout of Hanson but then faltered in a 30-18 loss to Canistota. Since then, the Tigers have been largely dominant, winning nine games in a row, all by at least 20 points.

"It feels really good this year because we have six new starters on offense and defense," Ruml said. "It took us a while to jell, but after the Canistota game, we rededicated ourselves to the season and refocused."

Howard has four players upward of 800 yards rushing, led by Jackson Remmers' 948 yards and 10 touchdowns and Karsyn Feldhaus' 904 yards and nine touchdowns. Tate Miller has 810 yards and seven scores on the ground, while dual-threat quarterback Taiden Hoyer has 881 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing with 865 yards and 16 more touchdowns through the air.

Defensively, the Tigers are led by Luke Koepsell's 75 tackles, which includes nine sacks. Weston Remmers and Kade Grocott have also excelled, with Remmers posting 56 tackles and two interceptions and Grocott adding 50 tackles with five sacks. Hoyer has intercepted six passes, while Feldhaus (four) and Miller (two) are also among those with multiple interceptions.

Though 70 miles apart, Parkston and Howard compete in different conferences and don't have much of a traditional rivalry. However, their paths crossed in last season's Class 9AA quarterfinals, as the then-sixth-seeded Trojans went on the road to Howard and came away with a 34-7 victory over the Tigers. Turnovers told the story that evening, as Parkston capitalized on five takeaways and otherwise held Howard in check.

"Last year, we just had too many turnovers and mental mistakes, and we're going to try to fix that this time and make it a game," said Howard's Karsyn Feldhaus. "We've wanted to play them again ever since last season."

Both sides feel they have unfinished business with the way last year ended. Parkston gets another shot at the title game, while Howard seeks revenge against the Trojans. Come Thursday night at the DakotaDome, one side gets their dream ending.

"We put a lot of work in, and we're just not satisfied yet," Parkston's Jervik said. "Last year, I felt like we were a little satisfied just making it for the first time. Now I feel like we're not satisfied and we're still hungry, or starving, actually."

"Handling defeat like we did on our home field, I think that's burned with these guys a little bit and will help us down there," Ruml said. "Prep and making sure you're ready to go to the Dome is the biggest thing because Thursday comes quick."