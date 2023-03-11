Howard men's basketball earns first NCAA tournament bid since 1992

It came down to the wire, but the Howard Bison men's basketball team is headed to its first NCAA tournament since 1992.

Senior guard Jelani Williams made both of his free throws with six seconds left to defeat the Norfolk State Spartans 65-64 and win the MEAC tournament on Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. Williams was Howard's leading scorer with 20 points off the bench and he also gave sophomore guard Marcus Dockery an assist on his three-point shot that put the Bison within one with 13 seconds on the clock.

Spartans forward Kris Bankston missed a layup on the last possession of the game and at the buzzer, the Bison jumped up and down in jubilation.

As called on Howard Bison radio: pic.twitter.com/zJrjRGr6hf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 11, 2023

The Bison previously beat Norfolk State twice during the regular season, including the 87-67 finale at home where they secured their place atop the MEAC standings.

This is coach Kenneth Blakeney's fourth season. He led the team to a 19-12 regular season record, their best since 1986-87 when they went 24-4 and won the MEAC in the regular season, but lost to the N.C. A&T Aggies in the tournament final.

Howard has been to the big dance twice and lost in the first round both times. Their last appearance was in 1992 when they lost to the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks. It was Butch Beard's second season as head coach when he turned them around from 8-20 to a 17-14 record. They finished at the top of the MEAC in the regular season and won the tournament.

On Sunday during the NCAA tournament selection show, the Bison will find out what seed they are and who they will be playing in the first round.

