Howard men secure second straight MEAC Tournament title, NCAA bid with win over Delaware State

NORFOLK — For the second straight season, Howard is the MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament champion. The Bison staved off an upset bid from No. 6 seed Delaware State and will advance to the NCAA Tournament after winning 70-67.

Guard Jordan Hairston led Howard all afternoon, finishing with 18 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor and 7 for 7 from the charity stripe. He also tallied three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Hairston, in his first year with the Bison after transferring from University of Texas at Tyler, finished as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. He averaged 5.2 points per game in the regular season, but averaged 15 points in three tournament games.

Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney also garnered an honor as he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Coach.

Delaware State gave Howard its best fight. The Hornets, who had already pulled off two upsets in the tournament, were only down six going into halftime and even outscored Howard by three in the second half.

Guard Jevin Muniz delivered a big shot each time the Hornets needed one. He scored 24 points on 9-for-21 shooting. Martaz Robinson finished with 16 points.

The MEAC Rookie of the Year, Delaware State’s Deywilk Tavarez, had a shot to bring the Hornets within one after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.7 seconds left. But Tavarez made just one free throw and an intentional miss attempt to get the ball back failed, giving Howard the ball to ice the game.

The Bison had four players, including Hairston, score in double digits. Bryce Harris and Seth Towns each finished with 16 points and Marcus Dockery scored 15. The Bison also benefited at the free-throw line, where went 26 of 31 compared to Delaware State’s 14 of 19.

Howard will learn where it’s headed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

