Howard may be in final stages of coaching search

(Stats Perform) - Howard University appears to be getting closer to filling the only vacant head coaching position in FCS college football.

School president Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick is expected to meet with three finalists on campus this week with a decision on the position to likely follow in the near future.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member is replacing Ron Prince, who resigned on Dec. 6, one month after the university put the first-year coach on administrative leave while it conducted an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and player intimidation. Aaron Kelton, their director of football operations, has been serving as interim head coach.

The new coach will seek to turn around a 2-10 team, which lost several key players during the troubling season. The national signing period for recruits begins on Feb. 5.

Twelve FCS programs have had a head coaching change since October, including Central Connecticut State removing Ryan McCarthy's interim tag to hire him as head coach.