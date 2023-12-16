Will Howard makes his campus visit to USC as QB portal drama builds

Will Howard, the Kansas State quarterback who has entered the transfer portal and was visited by Lincoln Riley weeks ago, has reciprocated. He has come to Los Angeles and the USC campus to visit Riley and the school he is considering as a possible landing spot.

Who will be USC’s starting quarterback in 2024? It could be Miller Moss, but USC might need to roll with a transfer quarterback instead. We will certainly gain information in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, in which Moss will start and presumably get the vast majority of snaps with Caleb Williams out.

If USC doesn’t land Will Howard as its transfer quarterback, the other prominent names which have been mentioned — for players who have not yet found a landing spot — are Maalik Murphy, formerly of Texas, and Cameron Ward of Washington State. It will be fascinating to see how this portal drama shakes out.

We talked about this topic and a lot more on our most recent USC call-in show at The Voice of College Football with Tim Prangley:

