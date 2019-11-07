Howard football head coach Ron Price placed on administrative leave following abuse allegations

Howard University announced Wednesday in a letter that they have placed football coach Ron Price on administrative leave in response to abuse allegations, according to HBCU Digest.

Price has been accused of verbally abusing and intimidating his players, according to the letter sent out by the university. His leave is "effective immediately."

The allegations became public when an anonymous letter was published on HBCU Gameday in October.

Examples of such abuse were "threatening to take away scholarships for missing a community service event," and "threatening to hold practice at 3:00 a.m. because a student-athlete has class during scheduled practice time," according to the letter.

The Bison are 1-8 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Price arrived in December, taking over for Mike London, who is now the head coach at William & Mary. Since his arrival, 17 players have entered the NCAA's transfer portal, according to ESPN. Of those 17 include the 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton.

