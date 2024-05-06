Howard County Times high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for April 29-May 4

May 6—Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Glenelg softball: The Gladiators (15-1, 14-1 Howard County) closed the regular season with three straight wins to secure the county championship. No. 4 Glenelg defeated top-ranked Reservoir, 4-2, on Monday, Oakland Mills on Wednesday and Long Reach on Thursday.

Honorable mention

Marriotts Ridge baseball: The Mustangs (7-9) won their final three Howard County games, beating Reservoir, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake last week.

Game Ball No. 1

Ryan Walsh, River Hill, baseball, sophomore

Walsh helped spark the Hawks' offense in three wins to close the regular season. He finished the week 7-for-11 with six RBIs and three extra-base hits. The sophomore closed out his week in a big way in River Hill's dominant 19-2 win over City with four hits, including a triple, and four RBIs.

Game Ball No. 2

Aiden Krawczyk, Centennial, boys lacrosse, senior

Krawczyk spearheaded the Eagles' offense in wins over River Hill and Winters Mill to conclude the regular season. He shined as a goal scorer and facilitator, finishing with a team-high 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the two victories.

Game Ball No. 3

Zoe Schodzinski, River Hill, girls lacrosse, junior

Schodzinski put together some of her best offensive performances to close the season. She scored two goals and added an assist in River Hill's tight 13-11 win over Centennial on Tuesday. The in the regular-season finale, she had a season and game-high seven-point performance (three goals, four assists) in a commanding 18-4 win over Wilde Lake.

Game Ball No. 4

Abby Magdar, Mt. Hebron, softball, sophomore

Madgar, the Vikings' ace, excelled in the circle to close the season. She pitched seven combined scoreless innings, striking out 17, in four wins over Oakland Mills and Hammond. On Monday against Oakland Mills she ignited the offense with an inside-the-park grand slam. Then on Friday, she also laced a two-RBI triple in another dominant win over the Scorpions.

Game Ball No. 5

Brynne Mellady, Marriotts Ridge, softball, senior

Mellady closed out her final high school regular season in dominant fashion. Across three wins, she went 9-for-10, highlighted by three extra-base hits and drove in seven runs. On Monday for Senior Day, Mellady went 3-for-3, including a double and a home run. She continued to roll against Reservoir and Wilde Lake with three more hits in each contest.