Howard County Times high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for April 22-27

Apr. 29—Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Mt. Hebron baseball: The Vikings earned four wins last week in a variety of ways. Mt. Hebron outlasted Marriotts Ridge, 4-3, in a 12-inning marathon and also defeated No. 8 Glenelg 16-3 on Friday, and is now controlling its destiny for the Howard County title.

Honorable mention

Glenelg girls lacrosse: The No. 7 Gladiators are one win away from clinching another Howard County title after defeating No. 10 Marriotts Ridge 15-6 on Wednesday and Howard 21-2 on Friday.

Game Ball No. 1

Mukundh Boopathi, Marriotts Ridge, boys tennis, senior

Boopathi won all three of his No. 1 singles matches last week in dominant fashion. Between the three matches he lost just one game, leading the way for the undefeated Mustangs boys tennis team who can clinch the county title on Wednesday against Reservoir.

Game Ball No. 2

Addi Pence, Glenelg, softball, sophomore

Pence played an integral role in the No. 4 Gladiators' four victories last week. She began the week on fire with a team-high four hits and six RBIs, including two doubles, against Wilde Lake. The sophomore built on that performance with three more hits and three RBIs against Marriotts Ridge on Wednesday.

Game Ball No. 3

Andrew Varga, Wilde Lake, baseball, senior

Varga's offense helped lead the Wildecats to wins over Centennial and Atholton last week. He had one of the four Eagles hits in the 2-0 pitchers duel. The senior then delivered a team-high three hits against the Raiders, hitting a walk-off single in the eighth inning.

Game Ball No. 4

Tim Iannarino, Glenelg, boys lacrosse, senior

Iannarino spearheaded Glenelg's offense as it remained undefeated in county with wins over Marriotts Ridge and Howard. He finished with four goals and an assist in both games. The Gladiators can clinch the outright county title with a win Thursday against Oakland Mills.

Game Ball No. 5

Ellie Smith, Mt. Hebron, girls lacrosse, senior

Smith put forth her best offensive output in wins over Reservoir and Centennial last week. She finished with a team-high nine points (five goals, four assists) in a 20-4 victory over the Gators Wednesday. The senior capped off the week with tied for a team-high five-goal performance in a dominant win over the Eagles.