Howard County Times high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for April 15-20

Apr. 22—Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Note: All stats and information included are sent in by coaches. To send in stats and scores after games please email either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com

Team of the Week

Howard baseball: The Lions won three straight games to move a game over .500 on the season. Howard defeated Oakland Mills and Hammond before closing the week with a key 8-3 victory over No. 10 Glenelg.

Honorable mention

Glenelg boys lacrosse: The Gladiators earned a come-from-behind 10-9 win over No. 14 Mt. Hebron last Monday on Chris Iannarino's game-winning goal with 18 seconds remaining. Glenelg closed the week with a 12-5 win over Centennial, and is now the only remaining team with an undefeated county record.

Game Ball No. 1

Cambell Sagin, Reservoir, softball, junior

Sagin dominated at the plate in four games, finishing 11-for-15 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. The junior launched her first home run of the week to straight-away center against No. 8 Glenelg on Wednesday. She closed the week with a bang, driving in nine runs against Long Reach, including two home runs and two doubles.

Game Ball No. 2

Marlin Newsome, Centennial, track and field, senior

Newsome was part of multiple school record-breaking performances at the Under Armour Black and Blue Invitational at Johns Hopkins. He broke a school record in the 200, winning in 21.31 seconds. He also was part of the 4×100 relay team that broke another Eagles record, finishing in 42.77 seconds.

Game Ball No. 3

Chrish Vaxmonsky, Marriotts Ridge, girls lacrosse, senior

Vaxmonsky totaled eight goals in the No. 13 Mustangs' three victories over Arundel, Oakland Mills and Howard last week. She saved her best performance for Senior Night on Friday with a team-high four goals, including three in the second half to help close out the win over the Lions.

Game Ball No. 4

Bailey Ko, Reservoir, girls lacrosse, sophomore

Ko finished with 10 goals and three assists in Reservoir's three games against Oakdale, Hammond and Atholton last week. She spearheaded the offense in a dominant win over the Golden Bears with a season-high seven points (five goals, two assists). The sophomore also registered a hat trick and added an assist in a tight 11-10 win over the Raiders on Friday.

Game Ball No. 5

Cameron Whitehead, Reservoir, baseball, senior

Whitehead played a key role in the Gators' two wins over Wilde Lake and Long Reach last week. Against the Wildecats, he was 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks. The senior closed the week pitching six strong innings, striking out eight and allowing just a run. He also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.