Howard County Times high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for April 8-13

April 16, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Note: All stats and information included are sent in by coaches. To send in stats and scores after games please email either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com

Team of the Week

Marriotts Ridge softball: The Mustangs earned three dominant wins over Howard, Oakland Mills and Centennial to move to .500 on the season. Marriotts Ridge's offense exploded over the week, scoring at least 10 runs in each game.

Honorable mention

Mt. Hebron girls lacrosse: The high-octane Vikings offense shined in a pair of wins over River Hill and Oakland Mills. Mt. Hebron scored a season-high 24 goals in the victory over the Scorpions.

Game Ball No. 1

Zoe Pachoca, River Hill, softball, junior

Pachoca dominated at the plate throughout the week for the Hawks. She finished 5-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored against Centennial on Tuesday, including three extra-base hits. The veteran built on that effort against Reservoir on Thursday with three more hits, including a pair of solo home runs and a stolen base.

Game Ball No. 2

Olivia Hoover, Mt. Hebron, girls lacrosse, senior

The dynamic midfielder showcased her dynamic goal-scoring ability, tying a team-high with seven in a win over River Hill on Thursday. She then totaled a team-high nine points (three goals, six assists) in a lopsided win over Oakland Mills.

Game Ball No. 3

Cam Westlake, Centennial, boys lacrosse, senior

The veteran played a key role in the Eagles' three victories over Arundel, Hammond and Atholton. He began the week with a game-high eight points (four points, four assists) in an 11-5 win over Arundel. Westlake kept it rolling against the Golden Bears tying a team-high five goals and adding two assists. He concluded the week with six more points (three goals, three assists) in a dominant win over the Raiders.

Game Ball No. 4

Abbie Frisvold, Reservoir, softball, junior

Frisvold began the week dominant in the circle, pitching 4 2/3 hitless innings against Atholton, striking out nine. She was one of several Gators with multiple RBIs in a commanding 20-2 win over Hammond on Tuesday. The junior showcased her power against River Hill on Thursday, launching her second home run of the season, finishing with a game-high six RBIs.

Game Ball No. 5

Gabby Bergstrom, River Hill, girls lacrosse, senior

Bergstrom excelled as a goal scorer and facilitator last week. She registered a hat trick against Mt. Hebron and added a team-high four assists. The senior knotted a second straight hat trick in River Hill's first county win of the season over Long Reach on Friday, also delivering a game-high three assists.

