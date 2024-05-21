Howard County Times high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for May 13-18

May 21—Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Note: All stats and information included are sent in by coaches. To send in stats and scores after games please email either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com.

Team of the Week

River Hill tennis: The Hawks won their third consecutive regional title on Thursday, taking home the Class 3A South Region II crown. River Hill also crowned multiple regional champions with Adele Lair and Adelaide Houston winning girls doubles, Carson Campbell and Roger He winning boys doubles and Simar Sawhney and Julian Kim winning mixed doubles.

Honorable mentions

Centennial tennis: The Eagles won the 2A West Region II region title. Centennial had multiple regional champions as Michelle Fradlin and Joanna Blackman won girls doubles and Vijay Jagarapu and Ariela Dumesh won the mixed doubles title.

Marriotts Ridge tennis: The Mustangs won the 3A East Region I title and crowned multiple regional champions in the process. Mukundh Boopathi won the boys singles title, while Rafa Feldman and Stella Lee won the mixed doubles title.

Game Ball No. 1

Chris Iannarino, Glenelg, boys lacrosse, senior

Iannarino saved some of his best performances for the season's biggest moments. He began the week with a dominant six-goal performance in the regional final victory over Damascus. He continued to roll in the state quarterfinals against C. Milton Wright with four goals and an assist, closing the week out with a hat trick and an assist in the state semifinal win over Kent Island.

Game Ball No. 2

Shivaani Selvan, Hammond, girls tennis, senior

As the No. 4 seed, Selvan went on to win the 2A West Region II girls singles title. She won her first round match, 6-0, 6-1, and then went on to defeat the top seed Ciara Beulah of Oakland Mills, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals. The senior closed out the regional title with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Game Ball No. 3

Sydney Rhodes, Howard, girls outdoor track and field, senior

Rhodes picked up right where she left off from counties, winning four events at the 3A South Regionals. She won both the 100 and 200, highlighted by a 12.18 personal record time in the 100. The junior also ran on the winning 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams.

Game Ball No. 4

Gabriel Murray, Oakland Mills, boys outdoor track and field, junior

Murray continued to shine in the 300-meter hurdles, setting a new personal record time of 38.44. That broke his county meet record time of 38.71 set last week and is the fastest time Maryland. He also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles and ran on the second-place 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

Game Ball No. 5

Logan Pusheck, Glenelg, baseball, senior

The veteran delivered in big moments throughout the week for the Gladiators. On Tuesday's 5-4 regional final win over Centennial, he laced a first-inning triple and then threw two scoreless innings of relief, earning the save. Pusheck maintained a hot bat in the state quarterfinals against Hereford with two hits, including a home run and two RBIs.