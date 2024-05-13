Howard County Times high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for May 6-11

May 13—Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Note: All stats and information included are sent in by coaches. To send in stats and scores after games please email either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com.

Team of the Week

Howard girls outdoor track and field: The Lions girls won the Howard County team title with 147 points, 9.5 ahead of second-place Oakland Mills. Junior Sydney Rhodes was one of several Howard standouts with four first-place finishes.

Honorable mentions

Howard, Oakland Mills boys outdoor track and field: Making meet history according to county and meet officials, the Lions and Scorpions boys tied for the Howard County team championship. Both teams finished with 146.5 points.

Game Ball No. 1

Janelle Codrington, Oakland Mills, outdoor track and field, junior

Codrington played an integral part in the Scorpions girls runner-up finish for the team title. She shined in the hurdles, winning both the 100 (15.33 seconds) and 300 (46.47). Her 300 time was a personal record. The junior also ran on the winning 4×400 and second-place 4×200 relay teams

Game Ball No. 2

Joey Ensor, Howard, outdoor track and field, senior

Ensor continued to dominate at the Howard County championships. He won the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 and ran on the 4×800 relay team. The senior set a county meet record in the 800 (1:52.44), the third fastest time in Maryland this season. The veteran also helped the Lions come from behind in the relay to close out the victory.

Game Ball No. 3

Coleman Hallums, Mt. Hebron, outdoor track and field, senior

The senior was one of two competitors to set a county meet record in the 200 with his preliminary time. Hallums then bested that, winning the 200 finals in 21.18, the second fastest time in Maryland.

Game Ball No. 4

Brynn Bartlett, Howard, girls lacrosse, sophomore

Bartlett scored a career-high eight goals to lead Howard's offense in a 12-11 regional quarterfinal win over Westminster on Wednesday. With that performance, Bartlett set a Lions new single season goal record (67). She added a goal in Friday's regional semifinal loss to Marriotts Ridge.

Game Ball No. 5

Marella Virmani, River Hill, outdoor track and field, sophomore

Virmani set a new county meet record in the 800 (2:14.21), also the fastest time in Maryland this season. She also won the mile (5:03.18). The sophomore also set a second county meet record as part of the 4×800 relay (9:33.43), breaking the previous record set in 2015.