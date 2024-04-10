Howard County Times 2023-24 girls basketball All-County: Hammond's Nia Green named Player of the Year

Apr. 10—By Jacob Steinberg — jsteinberg@baltsun.com

Hammond girls basketball coach Ayanna Jones vividly remembers her first time watching senior Nia Green. A River Hill assistant at the time, Jones watched Golden Bears film to learn more about the program after being offered the head coaching position.

Green's high basketball IQ and impact on the game stood out. Jones left that film study with one question: Why was the ball not in her hands more? Two years later, Jones ensured the ball was in her hands on every possession as Green transitioned to point guard.

During her first season, Jones asked Green about her basketball-related goals and she expressed a desire to play at the collegiate level. Jones, who played at Furman University, vowed to push her and instill a work ethic to accomplish that goal.

After winning 17 games last season, Green and the Golden Bears were soured by an early postseason exit. She returned with a new role — and vengeance.

Playing on the wing in prior seasons, Green became the primary ball handler and an extension of the coaching staff on the floor. The senior led Howard County in points (17.7) and assists (6.5) per game, guiding the Golden Bears to an undefeated season and the Class 2A state championship.

She was also disruptive defensively, averaging 4.1 steals per game, finishing the season with three triple-doubles. A key contributor all over the floor, Green is the 2023-24 Howard County Times girls basketball Player of the Year.

"Being at Hammond and with my teammates working hard every day, it meant a lot," Green said. "We definitely accomplished everything we wanted to accomplish. We definitely put Hammond more on the map as a competing school. We were underestimated a lot, most of the time that we were in high school. So, just to be able to finish strong my senior year, it really meant a lot and the journey was definitely worth it."

Earlier in her career, Green recalls some opponents yelling out, "Force her left, she can't go left." The veteran worked diligently to improve that aspect of her game with Jones encouraging teammates to force her left in practice.

She saw a variety of defensive coverages throughout this season. Yet, she still found ways to navigate each one, equally effective at breaking down defenses with both hands.

"Nia has developed her game in a way that forcing her left does not mean that she's not going to get to the basket," Jones said. "It just means that she's going to be able to use her left hand. We made sure to emphasize building up weaknesses, even though that's your lesser of the two hands, it's still not a weakness for you."

At her best in transition and attacking the basket, many teams looked to shut off Green's driving lanes. However, she always countered by making the smart play.

"She was able to take that information and apply it to every single situation, every single game," Jones said. "Whether they were trying to double team or stop the drive, she was able to either facilitate or, if someone had their back turned and it was off for a second, still get to the basket. She just was able to get all these different options and know as a player that she can score, facilitate, do all those things, no matter what the defense throws at her."

Trusting herself in those challenging situations, Green also learned over time to trust her teammates. When defenses swarmed to stop her, a teammate was often left open. On the season's biggest stage, she conducted a passing clinic for the Xfinity Center audience with 11 assists against Francis Scott Key's pesky perimeter defense.

Green delivered a flashy no-look pass to Alexis Wright in the fourth quarter of the 2A state final, reminiscent of one of her favorite players to watch, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

"He's a young player, but I've always just enjoyed watching him in high school," Green said. "Even before he went to the NBA, he had his own game. He had amazing confidence. It was just really inspiring for me and I love the way he played. He was a tall, skinny kid like me, playing the point guard position."

Green didn't see herself as a leader earlier in her career. However, Jones spoke with her over the summer about the importance of becoming a captain and taking on that leadership role.

That emergence was mutually beneficial, aiding Green's future leadership development, also holding herself and her teammates accountable. She gradually grew more comfortable, collectively buying into Jones' vision.

"It was just separating the leadership role from the friendships between my teammates and I," Green said. "Just being able to hold everybody accountable is what I was most nervous about. I didn't want to come off too harsh with my teammates holding them accountable. We had this thing, where you would run if you were late. I had to learn how to talk with everybody on the team and how I needed to speak to everyone differently. It was definitely challenging, separating the stern leadership captain role from the funny teammate that's goofing off."

Jones and Green both proudly reflected on her Golden Bears career, built on a high-level of mutual respect between coach and player.

"I'm just proud of her and her growth," Jones said. "I'm proud of everything that she's accomplished. I'm proud that she's reached these goals. I'm proud that we had these conversations in the beginning and then she was able to see past whatever she originally thought and just make those adjustments. She's been such a huge part of our team and program. I know there's nothing but greatness that's going to come for her."

Coach of the Year

Ayanna Jones, Hammond

Jones led the Golden Bears to an undefeated season and the 2A state championship in her second season. Hammond was the only MPSSAA school to finish this year without a loss as Jones has guided the Golden Bears to a 44-6 record in her two seasons. Hammond had just one winning season in the prior 20 years.

"It means the world to me," Jones said. "It was a great season. I've had so many influential people in my life that have led me to this moment. Getting into coaching, the whole reason that I'm doing it is because I've had so many great people behind me. I've also had some issues where it wasn't the greatest people behind me. Knowing the type of player that I was, knowing the support that I had. Then, the things I reflect back and think that I needed, I always wanted to bring that back and give what I could to girls basketball."

Jones learned from several other Howard County coaches before taking over at Hammond.

"I just feel like I'm doing everybody proud. The people, the coaches that have been in my corner from Mike Coughlan to Teresa Waters to Lee Rogers, all of those people that have really instilled that competitiveness and drive in me, that will to be better and be great," she said. "I try to give that back to girls basketball. Even times where I felt like all I needed was someone to understand me or ask me my why, and to help me get there. I feel like there were times where I didn't get that and always wanted to be that person for my girls."

All-County first team

Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills, junior, guard

Macharia led the Scorpions' offense, averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game. She was prolific from behind the arc with 51 made 3-pointers and efficient at the foul line, shooting 82%.

Asia Mitchell, Hammond, senior, forward

Mitchell anchored the Golden Bears in the low post, averaging a double-double on the season (10.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg). The veteran capped off her career with one final double-double in the state championship with a team-high 16 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Camille Nesmith, River Hill, sophomore, forward

Nesmith built on a strong freshman season, finishing as River Hill's second leading scorer (13 ppg) and leading rebounder (9.1 rpg). She scored in double figures 21 times and finished with 14 double-doubles.

Dylan Watson, River Hill, junior, guard

Watson guided the Hawks on both ends of the floor. She averaged a team-high 14 points per game, scoring in double figures 22 times. Many of those baskets were created off turnovers in transition as she led Howard County with an average of six steals per game. The junior also was an effective rebounder, averaging 6.3 per game.

Sara Yarnell, Hammond, junior, forward

Yarnell also averaged a double-double (12.9 ppg, 10 rpg), another key to Hammond's state championship run. The junior scored from all the floor and was a force defensively on the perimeter and at the rim, averaging 2.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

Alissa Young, Reservoir, junior, guard

Young led the Gators in points (10.5 ppg), assists (2.7 apg), steals (2.6 spg) and was second on the team in rebounds. She played an integral role in Reservoir's first regional title, including a season-high 23-points in the program's first win over Howard on Jan. 31.

All-County second team

Gabi Burian, Reservoir, senior, guard

Burian was a key leader for the Gators on both ends of the floor. She guarded the opposition's best perimeter player and was also a capable 3-point shooter.

Oluwadamilola Iyanu Daniel, Howard, senior, forward

Daniel was Howard's leading scorer (10.3 ppg) and rebounder (7 rpg). She emerged into a key player after the Lions lost several impactful players to graduation.

Chloe Grenway, Oakland Mills, sophomore, guard

Grenway was second on the team, averaging 13.5 points per game. She was a three-level scorer, who made 48 3-pointers on the season and also shot 77% at the charity stripe.

Pearl Prasartkarnka, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, guard

Prasartkarnka led the Vikings offense as the point guard. She averaged a team-high 9.5 points per game.

Taylor Shane, River Hill, senior, guard

Shane was River Hill's third leading scorer (10 ppg), scoring in double figures 11 times. The veteran and multi-year starter also played a pivotal role defensively, averaging three steals per game.

Riley Watson, Howard, junior, guard

A multi-year starter, Watson found herself in an increased role this season. She was one of Howard County's assist leaders (3.8 apg), also second on the team in scoring (8.1 ppg).

Adria Welsh, Centennial, junior, forward

Welsh dominated in the post for the Eagles, leading the team in points (14.6 ppg). She was also Howard County's leading rebounder (15.1 rpg) and shot blocker (2.8 bpg).

Honorable Mention

Heaven Alexander, Oakland Mills, junior

Maria Garbis, Glenelg, senior

Reese Holden, Glenelg, senior

Sydney Nance, Long Reach, sophomore

Jasmin Shelton, Reservoir, junior

Final Standings

1. Hammond (27-0, 14-0, Howard County Champion, 3A State champion); 2. River Hill (21-3, 14-2, 3A state semifinalist); 3. Oakland Mills (16-8, 13-3, 3A South Region II Finalist); 4. Howard (16-7, 12-4, 3A state quarterfinalist); 5. Reservoir (15-8, 11-7, 4A state quarterfinalist); 6. Mt. Hebron (12-10, 8-8); 7. Atholton (10-10, 8-9); 8. Centennial (11-11, 7-9); 9. Glenelg (8-16, 5-11); 10. Long Reach (2-18, 2-14); 11. Marriotts Ridge (2-19, 2-17); 12. Wilde Lake (1-20, 1-18).

