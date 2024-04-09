Howard County high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for April 1-6

Apr. 9—By Jacob Steinberg — jsteinberg@baltsun.com

April 9, 2024 at 3:02 p.m.

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse: The Mustangs picked up a pair of thrilling one-goal victories over Broadneck and Mt. Hebron. Marriotts Ridge showed its resolve, coming back from a four-goal halftime deficit to defeat the Vikings.

Honorable mention

Centennial boys lacrosse: The Eagles earned a one-goal win over previously undefeated Crofton on Wednesday and took down Wilde Lake, 10-3, on Friday night.

Game Ball No. 1

Chiara Pompei, Long Reach, girls lacrosse, senior

Pompei spearheaded the high-octane Lightning offense in wins over Northeast-AA and Atholton. She registered a hat trick against the Eagles and added a team-high five goals in a 17-4 victory over the Raiders.

Game Ball No. 2

Cole Folkenberg, Reservoir, baseball, senior

Folkenberg guided the Gators offense in a 9-4 victory over Marriotts Ridge on Saturday with three hits. He also threw four innings on the mound to earn the win.

Game Ball No. 3

Emily Zagnit, River Hill, softball, junior

Zagnit shined at the plate in River Hill's 17-2 win over Wilde Lake on Saturday. She finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a team-high four RBIs.

Game Ball No. 4

Kaitlyn Magdar, Mt. Hebron, girls lacrosse, junior

The junior continued her strong start to the season with a team-high nine points (six goals, three assists) in a high-scoring 19-14 win over South River on Wednesday. She extended that success with four goals and an assist in a narrow loss to Marriotts Ridge.

Game Ball No. 5

Rachel Harper, Marriotts Ridge, girls lacrosse, senior

Harper tallied a goal and an assist in the Mustangs well-balanced win over the Bruins. She then scored a team and season-high five goals against Mt. Hebron.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—