Howard County high school lacrosse teams seeded for regional playoffs

May 6—On Monday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the regional playoff brackets for boys and girls lacrosse.

In both the boys and girls brackets, Howard County features multiple top seeds in their respective regions. After no state champions between the boys and girls last season, several teams are aiming to make deep postseason runs.

Regional playoffs begin Wednesday and the season concludes May 21-23 with the state championships held at Stevenson University's Mustang Stadium.

Here is a look at where the Howard County boys and girls lacrosse teams are seeded.

Boys

In Class 2A West Region I, Centennial is the top seed. The Eagles (10-4) will host a regional semifinal on Friday against the winner of No. 4 Manchester Valley and No. 5 Walkersville. Oakland Mills (3-10) is the No. 6 seed in the region and travels to face No. 3 Century in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Howard County champion Glenelg is the top seed in 2A West Region II. The Gladiators (10-3) have a bye to Friday's regional semifinal and will host the winner of No. 4 seed Poolesville and No. 5 River Hill. The Hawks (4-6) will look to set up a rematch from the season-opener with the Gladiators. Meanwhile, Wilde Lake (7-5) is the No. 3 seed in the region and has a bye to Friday's regional semifinals. The Wildecats will travel to No. 2 Damascus for the regional semifinals.

All of Howard County's remaining teams are in Class 3A. Howard (10-3) is the top-seed in 3A South Region I and will host the winner of No. 4 Westminster and No. 5 Long Reach (3-8) in a regional semifinal on Friday. Meanwhile, No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron both have a bye to the regional semifinals and will face off on Friday. The Mustangs (8-5) defeated the Vikings (8-6) by one in the regular season.

3A South Region II has just four teams. As a result, each team receives a bye to the regional semifinals on Friday. Atholton (4-7) is the third seed and will face No. 2 James Hubert Blake on the road. Reservoir (4-9) is the fourth seed and will travel to top-seed Sherwood.

Girls

Class 2A West Region I features two Howard County teams. Centennial (4-8) is the No. 4 seed and hosts No. 5 Oakland Mills in a regional semifinal Wednesday. The Scorpions (2-9) or the Eagles will then take on top-seed Manchester Valley on Friday.

In 2A West Region II, Howard County champion Glenelg is the top seed. The Gladiators (13-1) have a bye to the regional semifinals and will host either No. 4 seed Poolesville or No. 5 Wilde Lake (2-11). On the other side of the bracket, Damascus is the two-seed with a bye to Friday's regional semifinals. River Hill (8-6) is the No. 3 seed and hosts No. 6 Hammond on Wednesday. Either the Golden Bears (2-10) or the Hawks will advance to face Damascus.

3A South Region I includes four Howard County teams. Marriotts Ridge (11-3) is the top seed in the region with a bye to Friday's regional semifinals. They'll face either No. 4 Howard or No. 5 Westminster. The Lions (6-6) will host the Owls in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday. Long Reach (8-3) is the No. 2 seed, while Mt. Hebron is the three seed. The Vikings (9-5) will travel to take on the Lightning on Friday.

Reservoir (8-6) is the No. 2 Seed in 3A South Region II and will host No. 3 seed Atholton (4-7) in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Boys seeding

2A West Region I

1. Centennial; 2. Winters Mill; 3. Century; 4. Manchester Valley; 5. Walkersville; 6. Oakland Mills.

2A West Region II

1. Glenelg; 2. Damascus; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Poolesville; 5. River Hill.

3A South Region I

1. Howard; 2. Marriotts Ridge; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Westminster; 5. Long Reach.

3A South Region II

1. Sherwood; 2. James Hubert Blake; 3. Atholton; 4. Reservoir.

Girls Seeding

2A West Region I

1. Manchester Valley; 2. Century; 3. Winters Mill; 4. Centennial; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. Walkersville.

2A West Region II

1. Glenelg; 2. Damascus; 3. River Hill; 4. Poolesville; 5. Wilde Lake; 6. Hammond.

3A South Region I

1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Long Reach; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Howard; 5. Westminster.

3A South Region II

1. Sherwood; 2. Reservoir; 3. Atholton; 4. James Hubert Blake.