Howard County high school baseball, softball teams seeded for regional playoffs

May 7—On Tuesday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released playoff seeding for both baseball and softball.

Several Howard County teams in baseball and softball are the top seeds in their respective regions. The postseason for both sports begins on Thursday with regional quarterfinals. The seasons conclude with the state championships being played May 24-25.

The softball state championships are at the University of Maryland Softball Complex, while the baseball state championships are being played at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

Here is a look at where the Howard County baseball and softball teams are seeded.

Baseball

Glenelg (14-3) is the top seed in Class 2A West Region II and has a bye to Saturday's regional semifinals. It awaits the winner of No. 4 Hammond (7-10) and No. 5 Southern-AA. Centennial (12-4) is the two seed and will host a regional semifinal on Saturday against the winner of No. 3 Poolesville and No. 6 Wilde Lake (3-14).

In 3A South Region I, Howard County champion Mt. Hebron is the top seed. The Vikings (14-2) host a regional semifinal on Saturday and await either No. 4 Marriotts Ridge or No. 5 Howard. The Mustangs (8-9) host the Lions (7-9) on Thursday.

In 3A South Region II, River Hill (13-5) is the No. 2 seed. The Hawks have a bye to Saturday's regional semifinals and will host the winner of No. 3 James Hubert Blake and No. 6 Oakland Mills (0-16). On the other side of the bracket, Long Reach is the No. 4 seed. The Lightning (9-8) host No. 5 Atholton (5-13) on Thursday with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Sherwood.

Reservoir is Howard County's lone representative in 4A. The Gators (10-8) are the No. 2 seed in 4A South Region I and will host either No. 3 Northwestern or No. 6 Montgomery Blair on Saturday.

Softball

Howard County champion Glenelg is the top seed in 2A West Region I. The Gladiators (15-1) have a bye to Monday's regional semifinal and will host either No. 4 Middletown or No. 5 Winters Mill.

In 2A West Region II, Centennial is the No. 2 seed. The Eagles (10-6) also have a bye to Monday's regional semifinal and will host the winner of No. 3 Southern-AA and No. 6 Wilde Lake (1-16). On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 seed Poolesville hosts No. 5 Hammond (1-15) in a regional quarterfinal Thursday. The winner moves on to face top-seeded Damascus on Monday.

Several Howard County teams are in 3A South Region I and II. In Region I, Marriotts Ridge (12-4) is the top seed. The Mustangs will host either No. 4 Long Reach or No. 5 Howard on Monday. The Lightning (9-7) host the Lions (8-7) Thursday afternoon.

Mt. Hebron is the two seed in the region and has a bye to Monday's regional semifinal. The Vikings (11-5) will face the winner of No. 3 Manchester Valley and No. 6 Westminster, who play on Thursday.

In Region II, Reservoir is the No. 2 seed. The Gators (12-3) have a bye to Monday's regional semifinal and will host either No. 3 River Hill or No. 6 James Hubert Blake. The Hawks (10-7) host Blake on Thursday and come into the playoffs on a six-game winning streak. On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Atholton and No. 5 Oakland Mills will face off. The Raiders (3-12) host the Scorpions (2-12) Thursday with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Sherwood on Monday.

Maryland public high school baseball, softball regional playoff brackets released

Baseball seeding

2A West Region II

1. Glenelg; 2. Centennial; 3. Poolesville; 4. Hammond; 5. Southern-AA; 6. Wilde Lake.

3A South Region I

1. Mt. Hebron; 2. Chesapeake-AA; 3. Northeast-AA; 4. Marriotts Ridge; 5. Howard.

3A South Region II

1. Sherwood; 2. River Hill; 3. James Hubert Blake; 4. Long Reach; 5. Atholton.

4A South Region I

1. Laurel; 2. Reservoir; 3. Northwestern; 4. High Point; 5. Northwood; 6. Montgomery Blair.

Softball seeding

2A West Region I

1. Glenelg; 2. Walkersville; 3. Century; 4. Middletown; 5. Winters Mill.

2A West Region II

1. Damascus; 2. Centennial; 3. Southern-AA; 4. Poolesville; 5. Hammond; 6. Wilde Lake.

3A South Region I

1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Manchester Valley; 4. Long Reach; 5. Howard; 6. Westminster.

3A South Region II

1. Sherwood; 2. Reservoir; 3. River Hill; 4. Atholton; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. James Hubert Blake.