Howard County 2024 girls lacrosse All-County: Glenelg senior Kamryn Henson closes career in style, is named Player of the Year

Jun. 13—Glenelg senior midfielder Kamryn Henson has always been a gifted athlete. She played field hockey and lacrosse during her first two years at Glenelg and was named the 2021 Howard County Times field hockey Player of the Year.

She always knew she wanted to play a sport in college but had trouble deciding which. Henson gained the clarity she needed at the end of her sophomore year.

In elementary school and middle school, Henson played for HoCo Lacrosse Club. However, when she got to high school, then-Gladiators assistant coach Alex Pagnotta began coaching Hero's Lacrosse. Pagnotta first saw Henson play in sixth grade, and his excitement increased each year knowing she would end up at Glenelg.

At the start of high school, Henson switched to play for Hero's. She also frequently traveled two-and-a-half hours to Pennsylvania for club field hockey.

But after realizing how much she loved lacrosse, Henson and her mom agreed the long commute for field hockey was no longer worth it, and she fully committed to lacrosse.

That decision and her sophomore lacrosse season proved to be a pivotal point in her journey.

"I feel like I grew the most my sophomore year," Henson said. "I learned how to manage my emotions on the field and my attitude around the sport. Giving it 110% every single play, that's when I really learned to win every individual battle and took that seriously. If I'm going to go through the whole game, I can't think about the end of the game. I have to think about each individual step and that will get me through the entire game."

As a team captain, Henson, a Virginia Tech commit, saved her best for last, guiding the Gladiators to the program's first state title since 2018. She finished with a team-leading 52 goals and added 15 assists, dissecting opposing defenses with dynamic speed and athleticism.

For her dominance, Henson is the 2024 Howard County Times girls lacrosse player of the year.

"With Kamryn, her work ethic and willingness to do the hard stuff to get better stood out," Pagnotta said. "She wasn't taking any shortcuts. She doesn't miss an opportunity to get her stick in her hand and shoot on the goal. If there's a goalie that says, 'I need to get some shots,' they know that they can always call Kam and she's going to show up.

"There's a group called Goaliesmith that does a great job training goalies. Kam is always the first in line on those training days when they need a volunteer. She's there to take advantage of getting some shots in. That also includes conditioning and working out, doing all the right things to continue to accomplish our goals and get to the highest level possible."

Henson entered the 2024 campaign with a different mindset, treating each game like her last. She and her fellow seniors saw the prior three seasons end in heartbreaking regional final defeats. Those past trials and tribulations motivated her but also changed her perspective.

That shaped her leadership mindset and proved to be contagious. Henson realized that for the Gladiators to reach their peak, everyone needed to play 110% at all times. She held her teammates to a high standard, also making sure everyone felt included.

Henson recalled her freshman year on varsity, where sometimes talking to the captains was intimidating. As such, she prided herself on treating everyone equally, striving to bring out the best in one another.

Leading opposing scouting reports, Henson saw a variety of defensive coverages from face guards to early slides. Yet, she remained poised as Glenelg coasted through the regular season, regional playoffs and state quarterfinals.

That set up a state semifinal matchup with previously undefeated Manchester Valley, who ended the Gladiators' 2023 season. Henson played a key role in Glenelg's 6-4 win, sending her team to the state championship for the first time in her career.

After enduring so much, Henson closed her decorated high school career in dream fashion, scoring two goals in a dominant state championship win.

"I think she would have expected it because we also thought we would win states freshman year," Henson said. "I think freshman year me would say, 'Oh my god, you didn't win for the past three years, and you're closing out on a state championship. That's so crazy.' I can say that freshman year me would be very proud of me right now because I did go through a lot with the whole field hockey switch and everything."

Henson now transitions into the next phase of her career, joining a pair of former teammates at Virginia Tech.

"The sky is the limit for her next year," Pagnotta said. "It's for her to seize the bull by the horns and run with it because she is definitely ready. I will miss her consistency and always being there, embracing that grind."

All-County first team

Ava Hernandez, Glenelg, senior, attack

Hernandez was one of the state champion Gladiators top scoring threats. She finished second on the team with 33 goals and added 12 assists.

Olivia Hoover, Mt. Hebron, senior, attack

A Hofstra University commit, Hoover showcased dynamic speed on attack. She was Mt. Hebron's second leading scorer (53 goals, 18 assists). The senior also contributed on the ride with 17 caused turnovers and was effective on the draw with 65 draw controls.

Regan Kelleher, Glenelg, sophomore, attack

Kelleher shined as a facilitator with a Howard County-leading 64 assists. The sophomore also excelled as a goal scorer, third on the team with 32 goals.

Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge, freshman, attack

Leader burst onto the scene as a freshman, concluding the year with a team-high 43 goals, adding nine assists. Leader scored a career high six goals in her first playoff game.

Brynn Bartlett, Howard, sophomore, midfield

Bartlett was all over the field for the Lions. The sophomore finished with 97 points (68 goals, 29 assists). Her 68 goals were a single-season program record. She caused 38 turnovers and was an integral on the draw with 81 draw controls.

Gabby Bergstrom, River Hill, junior, midfield

Bergstrom spearheaded the Hawks offense with a team-high 95 points (58 goals, 37 assists). A Furman University commit, Bergstrom played a key role on the draw with 61 draw controls and also helped win possession back with 19 caused turnovers.

Maggie Flanagan, Glenelg Country, senior, midfield

Flanagan was a key veteran in the middle of the field. She often matched up with the opposition's best midfielder, also proving to be a capable goal scorer with a team-high 60 goals. A Virginia Tech commit, Flanagan added six assists and 54 draw controls.

Kaitlyn Magdar, Mt. Hebron, junior, midfield

Magdar was one of three 50-plus goal scorers for the high-octane Vikings offense. A University of Pittsburgh commit, she finished with a team-high 58 goals and 16 assists. The junior also caused 25 turnovers and finished with 62 draw controls.

Chiara Pompei, Long Reach, senior, midfield

Pompei once again led Long Reach's offense with a team-high 45 goals and eight assists. She finished her career with 154 goals and is continuing her lacrosse career at UMass-Lowell. The senior added 56 draw controls, often initiating offense right off the draw.

Ellie Smith, Mt. Hebron, senior, midfield

A team captain and Towson commit, Smith was third on the team with 52 goals and added 11 assists. She was consistent on the draw with 81 draw controls, also strong defensively with 17 caused turnovers.

Chrish Vaxmonsky, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield

Vaxmonsky was one of the team captains and the quarterback of offense, finishing second on the team with 38 goals and five assists. Marriotts Ridge's main draw specialist also had 55 draw controls and 56 ground balls.

Noelle Hall, Howard, sophomore, defense

Hall stepped into a key defensive role for the Lions as an underclassman. She led the defense with 24 caused turnovers and 26 ground balls. She also contributed three goals offensively.

Lara Hoeflich, Glenelg, senior, defense

A four-year varsity player, Hoeflich provided key stability for a defensive unit that allowed a county-best 4.5 goals per game. A University of Delaware commit and one of the captains, Hoeflich caused 18 turnovers and scooped up 17 ground balls.

Reilly Kelleher, Glenelg, junior, defense

After missing last year with a torn ACL, Kelleher meshed right in with Glenelg's defense. A Stony Brook University commit, she caused 16 turnovers and scooped up 11 ground balls.

Annelise Vetter, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defense

A team captain, Vetter was the low defender for the Mustangs. She led the defensive unit scooping up 32 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers.

Emily Altshuler, Glenelg, senior, goalie

A University of California-Davis commit, Altshuler played her best in the postseason, highlighted by a standout performance in the state semifinals against previously undefeated Manchester Valley. She finished the season with 78 saves on a 65% save percentage.

Natalie Eastwood, Glenelg Country, senior, goalie

First team All-County for a second straight season, Eastwood was once again the anchor for the Dragons on the backend. She ended the season with 179 saves and a 49.2% save percentage, finishing with 10 or more saves in nine games. The senior also added 10 interceptions and 26 ground balls.

All-County second team

Emma Antill, Howard, sophomore, goalie

Caroline Cudzilo, Centennial, attack, freshman

Allison Custer, Marriotts Ridge, sophomore, midfielder

Lilly Fortin, Glenelg Country, senior, midfield

Rachel Harper, Marriotts Ridge, senior, attack

Bailey Ko, Reservoir, sophomore, attack

Charlotte Laraway, River Hill, freshman, midfield

Avery Lockwood, Howard, senior, attack

Charlotte Mager, Howard, freshman, defense

Riley Osburn, Mt. Hebron, senior, defense

Isabelle Perry, Marriotts Ridge, junior, defense

Lily Preston, Glenelg Country, freshman, midfield

Madelyn Renehan, Glenelg, junior, defense

Katelyn Sauritch, River Hill, junior, midfield

Kimora Turner, Long Reach, senior, defense

Jessica Vela, Howard, senior, midfield

Adria Welsh, Centennial, junior, goalie

Claire Whipkey, Centennial, sophomore, midfield

Final standings

1. Glenelg (18-1, 8-0, Howard County Champion, 2A State Champion); 2. Marriotts Ridge (14-4, 7-1, 3A State semifinalist); 3. Mt. Hebron (10-6, 7-2, 3A South Region I Finalist); 4. Long Reach (8-4, 6-3); 5. Reservoir (9-7, 5-3, 3A South Region II finalist); 6. Howard (7-7, 5-3); 7. River Hill (10-7, 5-4, 2A West Region II finalist); 8. Atholton (4-8, 4-6); 9. Centennial (5-9, 3-6); 10. Wilde Lake (2-12, 2-8); 11. Oakland Mills (2-10, 1-7); 12. Hammond (2-11, 0-9).

IAAM A Conference Glenelg Country (7-9, 6-7).

