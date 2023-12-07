Howard controls glass, dominates inside in 76-61 win over PSC

Dec. 7—KEYSER, W.Va. — Howard controlled the glass and dominated inside against WVU Potomac State College on Wednesday in a 76-61 win.

"I think that's a really good team, that's why they're number one in our conference right now," Potomac State head coach Ryan Streets said. "They're super physical, I think we didn't match it today. We didn't really come to play."

The Dragons (10-2, 4-0 NJCAA Region 20) scored 11 unanswered to open the game.

Emanuel Henriques scored four points and added a rebound and a steal in the first four minutes.

"I think we were kind of sleep-walking," Streets said. "They run a really good offense. They're well coached, Mike (Smelkinson)'s been in this league for a while. He's got a really good team, he's a really good coach."

After missing eight shots to open the game, the Catamounts (4-4, 2-0 Region 20) Damian Thompson found Eugene Bryant for a 3-pointer.

After a layup by Tyreke Williams off a Camren Wilkes assist, Howard scored eight straight to push the lead to 21-7.

Potomac State then found some rhythm offensively, going on a 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 23-18 with 5:08 left in the first half.

"I think we just started playing," Streets said. "We finally woke up, we realized the refs were gonna let us play. So we can go play our game, then we finally cut it back."

Rodney Vilsant and Gavin Barkley each scored twice for the Catamounts with Vilsant adding a steal during the run.

After Kellen Tyson made a pair of free throws to keep it a six-point game at 29-23, the Dragons ended the half on a 9-2 run.

"Offensively, we were just trying to play hero ball too much," Streets said. "We didn't move it much, just kept sticking offensively."

It was capped off with a two-handed dunk by O'Meech Wilson off an Arthur Roache assist at the buzzer.

Howard led 38-25 at halftime, in large part to the Dragons' success inside the paint.

Howard led 22-13 in rebounds and scored 24 of its 38 first-half points in the paint. The Catamounts were held to eight points in the paint.

"Pure effort, they're super athletic as well," Streets said. "We got athletic guys on our team just as much. It was just pure effort."

Potomac State cut the deficit to single digits early in the second half, but was unable to maintain a long enough offensive run to spark a comeback.

The closest the Catamounts got was seven points at 41-34 with 15:30 left. Williams set up Vilsaint who hit a tough fadeaway jumper.

After a Howard miss, the Dragons got the offensive rebound and Shane Taylor hit a 3-pointer to go up 44-34 with 15 minutes left.

"Defensively, we were really good first shot defense," Streets said. "But we struggled with the rebound. They just wanted it more than us, that's what it comes down to."

Howard maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of the game.

While the Dragons held on to win, Howard only outscored Potomac State by two points in the second half.

A halftime switch to a zone defense worked early as Potomac State held Howard to six points through the first five minutes.

"We knew we were gonna go zone, the zone worked," Streets said. "We just struggled to rebound out of it."

After scoring five points in the first half, Wilkes hadd 15 in the second half and added four steals.

Wilkes led all scorers with 20 points, adding five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block.

"In the first half, he usually gets some of those calls going to the rim," Streets said. "Tonight, they weren't really giving them to him. But he adjusted in the second half and was able to give us a little spark."

Vilsaint added 12 points off the bench with a steal for the Catamounts.

"Rod's always been our spark," Streets said. "He's a microwave coming off the bench. He always does a good job, always comes in with a spark on defense with active hands. Offensively, he's a really good downhill driver."

Bowie led the Dragons with 15 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Taylor and Henriques each scored 13. Henriques added four rebounds, two steals and a block.

Wilson scored nine points with 16 rebounds and four assists.

Howard finished with a 42-27 advantage in rebounds and 44-26 edge in points in the paint.

Potomac State is at Westmoreland (Pa.) County on Friday at 6 p.m. The Catamounts beat the Wolfpack 103-51 on Nov. 12.

"Not having the ball stick," Streets said of what the offense needs to work on. "Being tough, finishing through contact. They were physical, cutting us off our drives. We gotta be able to counter those."

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.