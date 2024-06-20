Howard and Cayman sign Leicester deals as six leave

Sophie Howard has made 50 appearances for Scotland [Getty Images]

Scotland defender Sophie Howard and Belgium midfielder Janice Cayman have signed contract extensions with Leicester City, while the club have also announced six end-of-season departures.

Aimee Palmer, Remy Siemsen, Josie Green, Demi Lambourne, Monique Robinson and Aileen Whelan have all left the Women's Super League (WSL) club following the end of their deals.

Captain Whelan will retire from professional football after announcing her decision in May.

Howard and Cayman have extended their contracts with Leicester - who finished 10th in the WSL last season - until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Howard, 30, has made more than 100 appearances for the Foxes and featured in all her side's 22 league games last term.

Cayman, 35, joined Leicester from Lyon last summer and played in 28 matches last season as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time.