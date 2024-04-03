Howard boys basketball staff earns three regional coaching honors

Apr. 3—HOWARD, S.D. — Class B boys basketball champion Howard garnered a trio of coach of the year honors, as awarded by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

Nick Koepsell was the Region 5 boys head coach of the year for leading the Tigers to a 23-3 record and their first state championship in 60 years. Meanwhile, Ryan Spader was the assistant boys coach of the year and Kenedy Koepsell received recognition as the Region 5-8 lower-level boys coach of the year.

Also in Region 5, Jim Bridge, of Hanson, was named the head girls coach. This season, Bridge became the winningest girls basketball coach in state history. The Beavers went 17-8 overall and qualified for the Class A tournament for the first time.

Elsewhere, in Region 7, Gregory's Jeff Determan earned head boys coach of the year, and Lonnie Klundt was the assistant boys coach of the year. The Gorillas went 20-6 and made it back to the Class B state tournament for the first time since 2015.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Preston Kristensen earned the head girls coach of the year honor in Region 7, as the Titans qualified for the Class A state tournament and finished 19-7.

The Region 7 assistant girls coach of the year award went to Becky Haenfler, of Avon. Tera Koupal, of Wagner, was recognized as the Region 5-8 lower-level girls coach of the year.

Here's a full listing of the honorees:

2024 Region coaches of the year

Awarded by South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association

Region 1

Head boys coach: Brock Pashen, Leola/Frederick

Head girls coach: Derek Larson, Aberdeen Roncalli

Assistant boys coach: Kyle Gerlach, Groton Area

Assistant girls coach: Trent Traphagen, Groton Area

Region 2

Head boys coach: Todd Neuendorf, Hamlin

Head girls coach: Tara King, Arlington

Assistant boys coach: Travis Wadsworth, Hamlin; and David Carmon, Sioux Valley

Assistant girls coach: Brian Relf, Flandreau

Region 3

Head boys coach: Tim Buddenhagen, Huron

Head girls coach: Krista Robinson, James Valley Christian

Assistant boys coach: Brice Cunningham, Faulkton Area

Assistant girls coach: Eric Hasart, James Valley Christian

Region 4

Head boys coach: Travis Grueb, Faith

Head girls coach: Dakota Johnson, Spearfish

Assistant boys coach: Adam Courtney, Rapid City Christian

Assistant girls coach: Jaime Bentley, Spearfish; and Josie Dirksen, Sturgis

Region 5

Head boys coach: Nick Koepsell, Howard

Head girls coach: Jim Bridge, Hanson

Assistant boys coach: Ryan Spader, Howard

Assistant girls coach: Barry Matthies, O'Gorman

Region 6

Head boys coach: Scott Langerock, Harrisburg

Head girls coach: Jon Brooks, Vermillion

Assistant boys coach: Dave Nour, Harrisburg; and Jacob Hinker, Lennox

Assistant girls coach: Dana Bigge, Harrisburg

Region 7

Head boys coach: Jeff Determan, Gregory

Head girls coach: Preston Kristensen, Mount Vernon/Plankinton

Assistant boys coach: Lonnie Klundt, Gregory

Assistant girls coach: Becky Haenfler, Avon

Region 8

Head boys coach: Casey Means, Pine Ridge

Head girls coach: Matt Rama, Mahpiya Luta

Assistant boys coach: Ben Connot, Winner

Assistant girls coach: Amanda Carlow, Mahpiya Luta

Region 1-4 lower-level boys coach of the year: Bill Clemens, Northwestern

Region 1-4 lower-level girls coach of the year: LeAnn Bartholow, James Valley Christian; Wade Stobbs, Huron; and Cooper Heiser, Arlington

Region 5-8 lower-level boys coach of the year: Kenedy Koepsell, Howard

Region 5-8 lower-level girls coach of the year: Tera Koupal, Wagner