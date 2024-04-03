Howard boys basketball staff earns three regional coaching honors
Apr. 3—HOWARD, S.D. — Class B boys basketball champion Howard garnered a trio of coach of the year honors, as awarded by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Nick Koepsell was the Region 5 boys head coach of the year for leading the Tigers to a 23-3 record and their first state championship in 60 years. Meanwhile, Ryan Spader was the assistant boys coach of the year and Kenedy Koepsell received recognition as the Region 5-8 lower-level boys coach of the year.
Also in Region 5, Jim Bridge, of Hanson, was named the head girls coach. This season, Bridge became the winningest girls basketball coach in state history. The Beavers went 17-8 overall and qualified for the Class A tournament for the first time.
Elsewhere, in Region 7, Gregory's Jeff Determan earned head boys coach of the year, and Lonnie Klundt was the assistant boys coach of the year. The Gorillas went 20-6 and made it back to the Class B state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Preston Kristensen earned the head girls coach of the year honor in Region 7, as the Titans qualified for the Class A state tournament and finished 19-7.
The Region 7 assistant girls coach of the year award went to Becky Haenfler, of Avon. Tera Koupal, of Wagner, was recognized as the Region 5-8 lower-level girls coach of the year.
Here's a full listing of the honorees:
2024 Region coaches of the year
Awarded by South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association
Region 1
Head boys coach: Brock Pashen, Leola/Frederick
Head girls coach: Derek Larson, Aberdeen Roncalli
Assistant boys coach: Kyle Gerlach, Groton Area
Assistant girls coach: Trent Traphagen, Groton Area
Region 2
Head boys coach: Todd Neuendorf, Hamlin
Head girls coach: Tara King, Arlington
Assistant boys coach: Travis Wadsworth, Hamlin; and David Carmon, Sioux Valley
Assistant girls coach: Brian Relf, Flandreau
Region 3
Head boys coach: Tim Buddenhagen, Huron
Head girls coach: Krista Robinson, James Valley Christian
Assistant boys coach: Brice Cunningham, Faulkton Area
Assistant girls coach: Eric Hasart, James Valley Christian
Region 4
Head boys coach: Travis Grueb, Faith
Head girls coach: Dakota Johnson, Spearfish
Assistant boys coach: Adam Courtney, Rapid City Christian
Assistant girls coach: Jaime Bentley, Spearfish; and Josie Dirksen, Sturgis
Region 5
Head boys coach: Nick Koepsell, Howard
Head girls coach: Jim Bridge, Hanson
Assistant boys coach: Ryan Spader, Howard
Assistant girls coach: Barry Matthies, O'Gorman
Region 6
Head boys coach: Scott Langerock, Harrisburg
Head girls coach: Jon Brooks, Vermillion
Assistant boys coach: Dave Nour, Harrisburg; and Jacob Hinker, Lennox
Assistant girls coach: Dana Bigge, Harrisburg
Region 7
Head boys coach: Jeff Determan, Gregory
Head girls coach: Preston Kristensen, Mount Vernon/Plankinton
Assistant boys coach: Lonnie Klundt, Gregory
Assistant girls coach: Becky Haenfler, Avon
Region 8
Head boys coach: Casey Means, Pine Ridge
Head girls coach: Matt Rama, Mahpiya Luta
Assistant boys coach: Ben Connot, Winner
Assistant girls coach: Amanda Carlow, Mahpiya Luta
Region 1-4 lower-level boys coach of the year: Bill Clemens, Northwestern
Region 1-4 lower-level girls coach of the year: LeAnn Bartholow, James Valley Christian; Wade Stobbs, Huron; and Cooper Heiser, Arlington
Region 5-8 lower-level boys coach of the year: Kenedy Koepsell, Howard
Region 5-8 lower-level girls coach of the year: Tera Koupal, Wagner