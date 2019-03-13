How would Zion Williamson fare in the NFL draft? 'First round based on potential alone'

As Eric Mateos scrolled through his Twitter timeline one afternoon, a highlight video caught his attention.

A high school basketball player with the sculpted physique of a Marvel superhero was soaring to snatch rebounds in traffic, nimbly leading fastbreaks and throwing down alley-oop slams with his face eye-level to the rim.

Zion Williamson had already established himself as a five-star basketball recruit and future NBA lottery pick by fall 2016, but Mateos found himself wondering if the 16-year-old might have an even brighter future in a different sport. The LSU tight ends coach believed Williamson’s extraordinary blend of size, agility and explosiveness would translate seamlessly to football, either as a Rob Gronkowski-esque tight end or a Julius Peppers-esque pass rusher.

It didn’t bother Mateos that Williamson had never played high school football, nor that the tiny South Carolina private school he attended didn’t field a team. Mateos sought out Williamson’s phone number, texted him to gauge his interest in playing college football and informed him he’d have a scholarship waiting for him at LSU if he opted to give the sport a try.

“I just kind of shot my shot, if you will,” said Mateos, now the offensive line coach at BYU. “When you’re a Division I football coach, you have an obligation to try to find the best players you can. Obviously he wasn’t interested, but I wouldn’t have been doing the best job I could if I didn’t at least try.”

Mateos can take solace that he isn’t the only football coach to strike out trying to persuade Williamson to trade his high tops for cleats. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound basketball phenom has stiff-armed a surprising number of football coaches brazen enough to suggest that his athletic gifts might be best utilized shoving aside offensive tackles or posting up smaller defensive backs.

Could Zion Williamson have made the NFL if he'd chosen football over basketball? (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports illustration)

As Williamson rose in prominence in basketball circles following a massive growth spurt at age 14 and 15, high school football coaches in Spartanburg County broached his interest in transferring to their schools and dabbling in a second sport. A few coaches from prominent college football programs eventually learned of the viral sensation and extended scholarship offers, theorizing there was little downside to taking a crack at landing an athlete of Williamson’s caliber.

The timing of those sales pitches was the biggest impediment to Williamson seriously entertaining them. By the time football coaches showed interest, Williamson was already on the fast track toward blossoming into the presumptive top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, amassing an Instagram following 2.6 million strong and becoming the rare college athlete identifiable by just his first name.

“We never thought that he would be interested, but we figured why not take a shot in the dark?” said the recruiting director of one of college football’s most tradition-rich programs.

“Who wouldn’t want to put that guy at defensive end or as a tight end in a red-zone offense? He’s explosive, he’s powerful, he can change directions and he has incredible body control. I honestly believe that if he entered the NFL draft this year, some team is drafting him in the first round just based on potential alone.”

How good a football player Williamson could be is probably destined to be one of sports’ great unanswered questions. The Duke star, who is expected to return to the court Thursday after sitting out three weeks with a knee injury, now has less incentive than ever to risk taking up a new sport. NBA teams are finding creative ways to lose games in order to improve their odds of selecting him and shoe companies are preparing to pony up millions of dollars to sign him to an endorsement deal.

Barring an improbable change of heart, Williamson’s football potential will always be a mystery. NFL talent evaluators only guess at the caliber of football player he could be by studying his basketball highlights, examining his measurables and looking at how other basketball players have handled the transition to the gridiron.

“He’s got a prototypical NFL body,” former NFL player-personnel executive Mike Lombardi said. “He’s got long arms, soft hands, good speed and power in his lower body, which are all the things you want.

“The skills and running the drills, I’m sure he’d be proficient very quickly, but the physicality of football and the constant pounding is what might take more time. I’m sure he’s got a certain degree of toughness, but it’s one thing to be tough in basketball. It’s different to be physically and mentally tough for football.”

Some say Zion Williamson would be a first-round pick in the NFL draft despite not playing college football. (Getty Images)

Past history suggests that power forwards can learn to withstand the contact and thrive as NFL tight ends after a crash course on how to play the position. Some NFL teams have resorted to scouting college basketball after the success of Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and Julius Thomas, each former Pro Bowl tight ends with hoops backgrounds.

The Indianapolis Colts recently took fliers on Mo-Alie Cox (VCU) and Erik Swoope (Miami) even though both had played scarcely any organized football before. The Dallas Cowboys selected Rico Gathers (Baylor) in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft even though he last played football in middle school.

The advantage Williamson would have compared to players like that is that he is an otherworldly athlete. His 45-inch vertical leap not only would have ranked No. 1 among NFL prospects at last week’s draft combine, it also was at least five inches higher than any defensive lineman, edge pass rusher or tight end.

During an appearance on Mike Krzyzewski's SiriusXM radio show last month, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney joked that college football’s reigning champs are holding a scholarship for Williamson next season.

"I'd put him at tight end or wideout or [defensive] end or wherever he wanted to play," Swinney said. "We might even put him at quarterback."

Suggested a chuckling Krzyzewski, “You’d run the Wildcat.”

Responded Swinney, "Put in the Wildcat, no doubt."

Credit fabulous genetics for Williamson’s unfathomable explosiveness at his size. His mother, Sharonda Sampson, was a sprinter at Division II Livingstone College. His biological father, Lateef Williamson, was a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end who signed with North Carolina State in 1993 after also receiving interest from the likes of South Carolina and Penn State.

Though academic woes led the elder Williamson to transfer to Livingstone College without ever playing a down for the Wolfpack, former NC State football coach Mike O’Cain still vividly recalls Lateef a quarter century later. O’Cain describes him as a “great athlete who could really run and had the potential to be a heck of a pass rusher.”

“He could probably have been as good a defensive lineman as we had on the team at the time,” O’Cain said. “It's hard to find defensive linemen who can run but are big and physical enough to play. When you recruit one and it doesn't pan out, you remember those guys.”

After Sampson and Lateef split up when their son was just a few years old, Williamson’s mother married Lee Anderson, a former Clemson basketball player. It was Anderson who coached Williamson on youth basketball teams and took him to the park for extra shooting or dribbling practice before school started or after his homework was done.

Williamson stood a modest 5-foot-10 in eighth grade, but an abrupt growth spurt and surge in athleticism over the next two years paved the way for his dizzying ascent. Suddenly, Williamson could make dazzling feats seem ordinary, whether it was throwing down YouTube-worthy dunks during basketball games, hitting tape-measure home runs during baseball batting practice or practically throwing a mini-football into outer space while messing around with his friends.

One August morning in 2017, Williamson and his high school teammates worked out at Wofford College at the same time as the Carolina Panthers held a training camp practice there. Spartanburg Day School coach Lee Sartor remembers Carolina coach Ron Rivera approaching Williamson after noticing he was bigger than many of the Panthers’ linebackers and defensive linemen.

“He asked Zion, ‘Have you ever considered football?’ ” Sartor said. “Zion just gave him that big smile.

“I don’t think Zion ever really saw himself as a football player. He probably could have been a great baseball player or sprinter or football player or swimmer, but basketball was his passion. That’s all he wanted to do.”

Of course, that didn’t stop football coaches at neighboring schools from salivating over what Williamson could accomplish in a helmet and cleats.

Spartanburg High School football coach Chris Miller dropped by to watch Williamson twice during his senior season, and left in awe both times.

“With how explosive and strong he is, I feel like he could have been a dominant player in football like he is in basketball,” Miller said.

Wofford defensive backs coach Rob Greene had a similar reaction 13 months ago after Williamson erupted for 37 points during a playoff game inside the Terriers’ gymnasium.

“There’s not many guys with his combination of size, speed and athleticism,” Greene said, “and most of them are first-round NFL pass rushers.”

Mateos, the former LSU tight ends coach, has no regrets about offering Williamson a football scholarship and trying to entice him to pursue a second sport. If anything, Williamson’s ascent to the top of NBA draft boards has only strengthened his conviction.

“I was trying to find tight ends however I could all over the country,” Mateos said. “Zion had the athleticism and physical stature to be one of the best.”

