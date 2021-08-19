How will taunting penalties & fan vaccine mandates affect the season? Plus reactions from Bears, Colts & Dolphins camps

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Two major policy edicts are poised to drastically change the fan experience both on the field and off this NFL season. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Eric Edholm to dive into a breadth of topics from around the league, including the major question marks surrounding the NFL's new focus on taunting penalties and a pair of NFL teams issuing strict rules regarding entry to their stadiums.

Before they get to those topics, Charles & Eric open the show on the latest news surrounding Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. They also remark at how quickly former first round QB Josh Rosen appears to have flamed out of the league, following being cut earlier in the week by the San Francisco 49ers.

Later, Charles explains why the league's new emphasis on taunting penalties is not-so-secretly aimed at Tyreek Hill's celebrations from last season. (15:45)

The guys investigate news that the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders will require fans in attendance to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test. (26:25)

Eric then shares his insights after visiting Bears-Dolphins and Colts-Panthers joint practices. When will Justin Fields take the QB1 job from Andy Dalton? Could the Fins' offensive line slow Tua Tagovailoa's progress? Is Sam Ehlinger really a possibility to start the season if Wentz is still recovering from foot surgery? (36:50)

Finally, the guys close out the show discussing a tepid second episode of Hard Knocks, followed by the news that the Jaguars and Urban Meyer parted with Tim Tebow. (55:45)

