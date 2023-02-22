How will No. 2 Alabama move forward after Brandon Miller revelation? I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

No. 2 Alabama will face South Carolina on the road just one day after a court hearing revealed Crimson Tide freshman phenom Brandon Miller’s shocking connection to a murder, allegedly committed by his former teammate

Alabama coach Nate Oats responded to the revelations in a way that left many shaking their heads

In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan

NFL coach Jim Caldwell said he will no longer pursue head coaching jobs