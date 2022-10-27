How Toyota Racing’s Denny Hamlin is using his winning drive to build 23XI Racing

Paid for by Toyota:

Stock car racer and NASCAR champion Denny Hamlin is no stranger to the Winner’s Circle. But what happens when he focuses his pursuit of excellence on other drivers? The result is 23XI, the team Hamlin co-owns with basketball legend Michael Jordan. Now in its second season, with Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch as drivers, 23XI is just getting started.

Under 23XI, Wallace scored his first career victory at the 2021 Yellawood 500 at Talladega. But Hamlin’s not giving up his day job. “For me, it’s still about how can I win in my Number 11 FedEx Toyota Camry first and then what can I do to continue to build 23XI up to a championship organization in the future,” says Hamlin.

Watch the video to hear more about Hamlin’s legendary two-decade career on the track, what he’s looking forward to in the future and how he’s able to balance his driving career with co-ownership.



