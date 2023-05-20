Brittney Griner returns to the court tonight: How to watch 2023 WNBA tip-off weekend

Don't miss a moment. Here Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike during a WNBA preseason basketball game last Friday in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The WNBA’s 27th season has officially tipped off, and between a fast-growing fanbase and Brittney Griner's highly publicized return to the court, there are likely to be some new fans of women's basketball tuning in this year. So whether you’re brand-new to streaming the sport or you’re a seasoned WNBA fan who simply can’t keep up with the ever-changing list of channels you might need to watch every basketball game, we’ve got you covered.

The 2023 WNBA season will see a whopping 205 live games air on national TV or streaming. The catch? Those 205 games will be split across 12 channels and streaming platforms, with a mix of predictable sports channels like ESPN and NBA TV, and some less-obvious options like Ion (perhaps known best for classic crime show reruns), Twitter and … the metaverse?

To make sure this WNBA season is a slam dunk for you, we’ve broken down every way you can watch WNBA games this season, including Brittney Griner's first regular season game since coming home: Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks at 11 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+.

How to watch WNBA games 2023

When does the 2023 WNBA season start?

WNBA tip-off weekend starts Friday, May 19. Tip-off weekend games will run through Sunday, May 21.

WNBA tip-off weekend schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday, May 19

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. (League Pass)

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: 8 p.m. (League Pass)

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks: 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: 1 p.m. (ABC)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: 3 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 21

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: 1 p.m. (League Pass)

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: 2 p.m. (Twitter)

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: 4 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

You can check out the full WNBA season schedule (complete with which channel every game is airing on) here.

What channel is WNBA on this season?

This year, WNBA games are split across a wide range of channels and streaming options. The 205 live games scheduled for this WNBA season will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, ION, NBA TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Some games will also be livestreamed on Twitter and on Meta Quest VR headsets in Meta Horizon Worlds and in the XTADIUM app. For those keeping count, that’s a whopping 12 ways to watch the WNBA in 2023. Overwhelmed? Don’t worry, here’s how you can watch every channel on that lengthy list ahead of the 2023 WNBA season tip off this Friday.

How to watch WNBA live or stream WNBA games in 2023:

(Photo: Fubo) Best way to stream (almost) every WNBA game: Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Fubo TV Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live-TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a seven-day free trial period. $85 at Fubo

(Photo: Amazon) Stream WNBA games on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video It’s Amazon’s third season serving as one of the streaming homes for the WNBA. This year, Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 WNBA games, including the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game, free to all Amazon Prime subscribers. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2023 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. $15 at Amazon

How to watch WNBA livestreams

You can watch some WNBA games this year on Twitter, no streaming subscription or pricey sports package required.

If you’re an active member of the Metaverse (or the owner of a Meta Quest headset) you can also watch 20 WNBA games through a VR headset in 2023. So if you plan on attending a VR basketball game, let us know how WNBA games in the Metaverse compare to sitting courtside.

How to watch WNBA League Pass